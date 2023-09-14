Sourcing Development Specialist
2023-09-14
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
We are looking for a Sourcing Development Specialist to the Strategic Sourcing organization within the Surface Division.
The position is based in Örebro (Eyra) where you will belong to a committed team that care about people and planet, with a strong dedication to accelerate the strategic sourcing transformation towards a sustainable future while meeting the short-, mid- and long-term objectives.
Your mission
The Sourcing Development Specialist drives, coordinate and continuously improve the Responsible Sourcing initiatives within the Surface Division globally where Sustainability and Compliance are the main focus areas.
The assignment also includes managing the overall sourcing processes and applications within the division.
The Sourcing Development Specialist play a key role in the divisional- and product company sourcing development improvements. The main tasks are, but not limited to:
* Drive the Sourcing Development integrated with the Vision and Top-Level Priorities for the Surface Division
* Drive Responsible Sourcing process improvements initiatives to support the organization to meet the objectives and requirements while ensuring the best total acquisition cost.
* Drive improvements and maintain the Strategic Sourcing Management System for the Surface Division while ensuring alignment within Epiroc Group
* Provide key knowledge within compliance and sustainability for sourcing.
* Represent Surface Division in all Sourcing Process, Applications, Compliance and Sustainability initiatives across the Epiroc Group.
Ensure integration of the Epiroc People & Planet targets and requirements to ensure the best possible sourcing deliverables to meet the company short-, mid- and long-term targets related to:
* Category Management
* Supplier Development
* Project Sourcing Management
Taking part of Life Cycle Assessments to ensure the sourcing contribution related to purchased goods and services.
Support Supply Chain Management improvements related to sustainability, compliance and total acquisition cost.
Working integrated with the Global Direct Material Sourcing Organization initiatives to leverage Epiroc Group capabilities.
Represent Surface Division in all applicable forums with key internal- and external stakeholders, where the main mission is to safeguard and contribute to the Surface divisional strategy but also supporting the cross-divisional activities ensuring alignment across the Epiroc Group
Your profile
Extensive experience within strategic sourcing, category management, manufacturing, and a great level of overall business understanding between key stakeholders in manufacturing organizations.
Relevant experience in sustainability- and compliance management is required as this is a key position driving Epiroc responsible sourcing initiatives to meet the people and planet targets.
Project manager skills and/or other leadership skills are preferred.
University degree in engineering and/or business administration or similar proven experience.
Any sustainability and/or compliance education/training or similar knowledge is expected.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
A great interest in working with sourcing process and application development in a product development and manufacturing environment. Strong ability to build long-term relations and effective communication between internal and external stakeholders.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Regular travel, both domestic and international, is required.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-09-29.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring manager Henrik Kumblad, Head of Strategic Sourcing, henrik.kumblad@epiroc.com
For questions about the process please contact:
Recruitment specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
