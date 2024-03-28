Sourcing Development Leader - Purchasing Development
Company Description
Inter IKEA is a group of companies that connects IKEA retailers with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. It consists of three businesses: Retail concept, Range and Supply. IKEA Supply is responsible to source, manufacture and distribute IKEA products to the IKEA retailers. This to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
In Purchasing Development, the assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business idea as we are responsible to produce the 'wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them'. Affordability, accessibility, sustainability and quality are our main priorities. We develop and execute sourcing strategies and thus meet the Supply markets/industries in 6 different categories. We are a true global organization with around 1000 co-workers placed in 27 different locations, close to the suppliers and the market.
We are looking for a person that will strengthen our team as Sourcing Development Leader!
Job Description
As Sourcing Development Leader your role is to work across organizations to develop, strengthen and support the execution of our sourcing activities. You will have a key role in continuously developing our Sourcing processes, highlight opportunities and provide input to the develop our sourcing tools and systems. A key part of the assignment is to in full collaboration with our different categories, for selected, strategic or complex sourcing events (Request For Quotation, Request For Proposals, Request For Information) support the execution, this part will be assignment based and depending on the request from the category will be a customized support covering anything from structuring the event in our digital tools to shar best practice from other events. You will develop a very comprehensive network and knowledge across IKEA purchasing categories and industries, so another key element of the assignment is to document and promote best practices, develop and execute learning activities as well as using your network to connect people across organizations.
More specifically, your assignment is to:
Facilitate, plan and execute the sourcing process for selected / strategic events end to end.
Structure the sourcing event in our digital tools.
Build competence & cultivate talent.
Explore & develop - push organization beyond standard performance and act as a change agent.
Analyze data build scenarios to support fact-based decisions ensuring an objective view on the business.
Ensure that we efficiently re-use communication material, templates and tools.
Secure that learnings and identified and documented, as well as improvement potentials are implemented in our processes and tools.
Develop our sourcing processes
Interact, promote and share best practice.
This is a unique opportunity to build an extensive network and work across multiple IKEA organizations and Categories (IKEA Food, IKEA home furnishing, Indirect procurement, IKEA Components)
You will report to our Sourcing Development Manager, Mårten Wennersten.
Qualifications
We see that you come with a strong business drive and high interest in sourcing, and digital solutions. You are also curious, constantly eager to develop and learn, challenge and improve the way we work. You have great analytical skills together with the ability to draw conclusions which contributes to the total IKEA business. You are a strong trust and partnership builder, delivering results through involving and engaging people. You also have great communication and facilitation skills and ability to influence and challenge in a constructive and professional way, always with a positive mind and a can do-attitude.
To be successful in this role, you also have:
Deep knowledge of sourcing process & tender strategies
Deep knowledge of negotiation skills - multi-round negotiation
Deep understanding of value chain analysis & cost modelling - Cost breakdown analysis, Supply Chain Optimization
Understanding of relevant data processing & intelligence tools - Excel, Qlikview, Power BI etc.
Knowledge of legal agreements & contracting
Knowledge of the DNP & DNS processes
Understanding of IKEA Strategic Landscape, IKEA Purchasing Strategy and IKEA Business model & Business model for growth
Additional information
This position is based in Älmhult, an inspirational working environment, based on creativity and innovation, which gives you the opportunity to work and interact with people from all around the world. Älmhult has excellent commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö, and an IKEA shuttle bus running back and forth to Helsingborg two times a day.
Does this fit in with your previous experience and ambitions for the future? Then we look forward receiving your application in English at the latest April 11, 2024. If you have any questions, please send a message to our recruitment team also via the same system.
Any questions? If you have questions about the position please connect with hiring manager, Mårten Wennersten (Sourcing Development Manager) at marten.wennersten@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please connect with Olivia Swärd (People & Culture Specialist) at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
.
