Sourcing Chemical Compliance Specialist
Husqvarna AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Jönköping
2024-05-22
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About Us:
Husqvarna Group stands as a global pioneer in producing outdoor power products and groundbreaking solutions for forest, park, and garden care. Our diverse range of offerings includes top-tier chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers, and ride-on lawn mowers. At Husqvarna, we're committed to innovation and sustainability, striving to make a positive impact on both our environment and our communities.
Job Description:
Are you passionate about sustainability and ensuring environmental compliance? Join us in this pivotal role where you'll contribute to securing a sustainable supply chain. As a Material Compliance Coordinator, you'll play a crucial part in executing chemical compliance initiatives, collaborating closely with our Commodity Managers, external partners, and suppliers. You'll be at the forefront of ensuring our materials meet the highest standards of environmental safety and regulatory compliance.
Main Responsibilities:
Enhancing Compliance: Drive efforts to increase RoHS, REACH, and RML compliance within the Husqvarna Forest and Garden Division.
Process Improvement: Lead cross-functional initiatives to improve material compliance processes and data management, including the creation and maintenance of Chemical compliance KPIs dashboard.
Supplier Coordination: Coordinate research and compliance efforts with our suppliers, ensuring alignment with our sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Environmental Science, Chemistry, Supply Chain Management, or related field.
Experience in material compliance, chemical management, or supply chain operations preferred.
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across teams and with external partners.
Passion for sustainability and a commitment to driving positive change.
Join Us:
At Husqvarna Group, we offer a dynamic work environment where your contributions make a real difference. Join our team and be part of a company that is leading the way in innovation and sustainability. If you're ready to take on this exciting opportunity, apply now and become part of our journey towards a greener future! To apply for the position please submit your resume and cover letter. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
Drottninggatan 2
561 82 HUSKVARNA
