Sourcing Buyer / Procurement for future assignment

We, Adecco are always looking for experienced Sourcing buyers for future contractor assignments. As a consultant and employee at Adecco, you gain competitive experience at the same time as you get the opportunity of continuous development within your area of expertise. In addition, you get the chance to continue to build your professional network of valuable contacts!
The assignment
As Sourcing Buyer you are often part of a global network, securing supply and delivering cost efficiency as well as additional value in sourcing programs by identifying and executing sourcing initiatives and support Stakeholders in the area of procurement or indirect procurement across the business. The position often requires someone who can apply experience while adapting to new technology enabled ways of working.
Common daily tasks and area of responsibilities:
• Drive sourcing initiatives within a complex organization
• Secure supply, deliver cost efficiency and additional value across supply streams
• Negotiate and implement pricing agreements, managing and improving supplier performance
• Promote Sourcing and implement sourcing policies as standard business practices
• Gather and analyze spend and price data to identify savings opportunities
• Manage the supply base towards an optimal total cost approach & overall efficiency in delivering long term sustainable profitable growth
• Negotiate agreements and manage contract lifecycle (e.g. supply agreements, joint development agreements, confidentiality agreements)
• Work in close cooperation and alignment with the Group to ensure implementation and deployment of programs and initiatives
• Maintain and demonstrate the organization 's vision and values
Qualifications
• University-/BA degree, Master is a plus
• A minimum of 2 years of work experience within Purchasing
• Competence in working strategically
• Strong business experience in a global team function
• Ability to work seamlessly with projects across multiple categories/supply streams
• Developed negotiation skills
• Ability to drive change within a large organization
• Action and goal-oriented team player with a high degree of self-management
• Fluency in business English is required, oral and written, second language preferred
• Strong computer skills (MS Office, ERP)
• Knowledge of contract law
• Excellent communication- and peoples ' skills
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About the recruitment process
Adecco are continuously sourcing for new colleagues with Sourcing expertise and thereby our recruitment processes are ongoing processes where we are matching your profile against the qualifications of each assignment. We will contact you when we have a good fit between you and an assignment, and you are also welcome to apply for other specific job openings that are advertised on our website.
About Adecco
Adecco is one of the world 's largest recruitment and staffing agency and our most important asset is our qualified employees. At Adecco and in your assignment, you as a consultant will be appreciated for your skills that make a difference!
Your everyday life will be varied with access to many new industries, systems, and environments. Your experiences and skills will develop as well as your social and professional network. Adecco can offer you the opportunity of interesting assignments at attractive companies, and positions that may never enter the open labor market!
Our clients are of different sizes and operates in several different industries in Gothenburg, Kungsbacka and Borås and the surrounding areas. The scope of the assignment is mostly full-time or part-time, during office hours.
As a consultant, you are employed by Adecco Sweden. And it is not uncommon that your assignment leads to a permanent job offer from the client company you are working with.
Contact details
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at sima.bahho@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
