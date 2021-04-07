Sourcing Assistant - Educational Technology - Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB - Administratörsjobb i Malmö

Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö2021-04-07Job Description:As a sourcing assistant (EdTech) your role is to support the EdTech Sourcing (Partnership) Coordinator and the Business Development Team, to identify their needs and to match vendors and suppliers. Working within the partnership team, alongside the Sourcing Coordinator, Product Specialists, Product Managers and Heads of Department.Responsibilities:Assist partnership and sourcing managerInitiate a good relationship with potential vendors and partnersObtain and record critical information from potential new vendors and suppliers such as their corporate profile, key products, details of recent business events, core SaaS competencies etc. Corporate profile should provide information about product offer, turnover, customer base, capacity and introduction of key decision-makers.Attend all regional EdTech business and events like exhibitions, seminars, webinars, product launch etc.Maintain the tracker for all new vendors and market entrants so the potential and progress can be accessed at any time by the partnership and/or business development department.Skills:Have an understanding of EdTech market PlaceRelationship Initiation with vendors and suppliersExcellent verbal and written communication skills in English, Urdu, Hindi and ArabicStrong at building and maintaining relationships with internal and external stakeholdersGood negotiation skillsPro-activeAttention to detailAbility to work on your own or as part of a teamFlexibleOutgoing and confidentAble to travel minimum 50% of the time2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-17Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden ABS:t Knutsväg 1921157 Malmö5675955