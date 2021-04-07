Sourcing Assistant - Educational Technology - Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB - Administratörsjobb i Malmö
Sourcing Assistant - Educational Technology
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö
2021-04-07
Job Description:
As a sourcing assistant (EdTech) your role is to support the EdTech Sourcing (Partnership) Coordinator and the Business Development Team, to identify their needs and to match vendors and suppliers. Working within the partnership team, alongside the Sourcing Coordinator, Product Specialists, Product Managers and Heads of Department.
Responsibilities:
Assist partnership and sourcing manager
Initiate a good relationship with potential vendors and partners
Obtain and record critical information from potential new vendors and suppliers such as their corporate profile, key products, details of recent business events, core SaaS competencies etc. Corporate profile should provide information about product offer, turnover, customer base, capacity and introduction of key decision-makers.
Attend all regional EdTech business and events like exhibitions, seminars, webinars, product launch etc.
Maintain the tracker for all new vendors and market entrants so the potential and progress can be accessed at any time by the partnership and/or business development department.
Skills:
Have an understanding of EdTech market Place
Relationship Initiation with vendors and suppliers
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, Urdu, Hindi and Arabic
Strong at building and maintaining relationships with internal and external stakeholders
Good negotiation skills
Pro-active
Attention to detail
Ability to work on your own or as part of a team
Flexible
Outgoing and confident
Able to travel minimum 50% of the time
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-17
Adress
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
S:t Knutsväg 19
21157 Malmö
Jobbnummer
5675955
