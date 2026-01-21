Sound Designer
Hacksaw Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hacksaw Studios AB i Stockholm
About us
Hacksaw Studios is a Stockholm-based game studio focused on creating innovative, high-quality gaming experiences. With a focus on performance and precision, we bring ideas to life through technical expertise and creative collaboration. We have wide distribution, and our games are played by millions of people every month by players all over the world.
We are currently looking to expand our audio team with a Sound Designer. You will be part of our game development team, collaborating closely with game designers, artists, and developers. In this role, you will have the opportunity to create and shape the audio experience across a diverse portfolio of games. This role is a great opportunity for someone who has a strong feel for sound and audio design, and who is motivated to grow, learn, and develop their skills in a professional game development environment.
The Role
Your key responsibilities include:
Designing brilliant sound effects and atmospheres that enhance gameplay and fit each game's theme.
Managing and delivering high-quality audio assets ready for implementation.
Refining sounds according to feedback and project needs.
Maintaining consistency and quality across all audio content in the project.
Contributing creatively to the audio direction and overall player experience.
What We're Looking For:
Experience in sound design, audio design, or music composition (game experience is a plus, but not a requirement).
Experience designing and creating immersive game soundscapes that balance style and function.
Basic proficiency with audio tools, software, and audio engineering techniques.
The ability to work on multiple tasks or projects in a fast-paced environment.
A team-oriented mindset and an openness to collaboration and feedback.
Nice-to-have:
Experience in the gaming industry.
A personal interest in gaming or iGaming.
Excellent communication and organizational skills.
Experience implementing audio in game engines or interactive systems.
What We Offer
A modern office in central Stockholm.
Work with experienced, passionate colleagues in the gaming industry.
The opportunity to create games with a global audience.
Real influence, ownership, and personal growth opportunities.
Wellbeing perks including wellness allowance and regular in-office massage.
Practical Details
This is an on-site position in Stockholm.
Unfortunately, we cannot assist with relocation or visa sponsorship.
Ready to Join the Game Makers?
Apply now! We review applications on a rolling basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hacksaw Studios AB
(org.nr 559134-8890) Jobbnummer
9697506