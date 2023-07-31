Solutions Architect to Husqvarna Group
2023-07-31
Welcome to one of the world's oldest start-ups!
We really have that passion for innovation - and with it, we create new solutions to enhance urban and green spaces, used and loved by many. By continuously challenging ourselves, we have kept innovating and re-inventing our business, for more than three centuries (330 years, to be more exact).
This is our heritage. And our future. And now - we really want you to be a part of it.
What we can offer you in this role:
Welcome to an exciting place, where you'll get to work close to the business with a global solution, with users all over the world.
There's a lot going on in our world, since we're a small team in a complex environment, working end to end. Here, nothing is the same every day. It can be a huge mix between purely operational issues and support issues, while the next second you are discussing solutions in projects, how the roadmap should look going forward and syncing between different teams - both internal and external. You will get a big responsibility, but also, freedom in your daily work.
About the team:
Logility Excellence Center (LEX) is responsible for the supply chain planning solution Logility Voyager.
With a combined business and technical knowledge, the team drives the support and maintenance as well as the continuous improvement and future roadmap of Logility Voyager, end-to-end.
LEX was established in 2019 and the team has a shared service center role, delivering to all Divisions within Husqvarna.
About the role as Solution Architect at GIS:
You will be responsible for evaluating the current system architecture and proposing solutions for enhancement. As a Subject Matter Expert (SME), you will play a crucial role in implementation projects, change requests, and other modifications that impact the solution. Your valuable insights and guidance will ensure successful outcomes and maintain the integrity of the global template.
Additionally, you will be responsible for keeping the Logility environment up-to-date with patches and fixes, covering both the operating system and the application. Monitoring the platform's performance and actively working on improvements to ensure maximum uptime will be a key part of your responsibilities.
Some of your focus will be:
Solution design, review and approve design on proposed solutions
Troubleshoot software issues and interact with relevant internal and external resources, to determine a viable path of action and resolution
Monitor incident & request queue
User administration
Support meeting with supplies
Solution upgrades on regular intervals, to minimize technical debts
Location:
This position will be based mainly in Huskvarna, but with option to work partly remote (you will need to be in the office in Huskvarna 2-3 times a week).
About you:
Here, we would usually fill in what we are looking for, but we believe that you who gets that smile on your face reading the above are a Solution Architect (with a strong competence in databases), who has been working in integrated environments, so we do not need to explain that in more detail.
But, of course, we would be extra happy if you also have a background from supply chain and competence in ERP. An extra plus for analytics skills!
As a person, you are curious, dare to question and wants to drive solutions. You like to work with people, love problem solving and have the drive to make things happen. You like new technology, have a strong drive and want to make a difference for our customers.
If you're also fluent in Swedish and English, have great communication skills and love a good challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Your application
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, apply as soon as possible. We apply ongoing selection and do not accept applications via mail due to GDPR.
If you have any questions regarding the position please contact Mikael Blomberg, mikael.blomberg@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For questions about the process please contact Recruiter Matilda Björkegren: matilda.bjorkegren@husqvarnagroup.com
.
We would like to inform you that we will have a summer break between weeks 28-32. Please note that no interviews will be conducted during this period.
We will resume interviewing applicants starting from week 33 and onwards. We look forward to continuing our recruitment process with you. Thank you for your understanding and patience.
