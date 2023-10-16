Solution Specialist - Mes | Ikea Industry
2023-10-16
IKEA Industry, part of the Inter IKEA Group, is the world's largest producer of wooden furniture. IKEA Industry has over 30 production units in 7 countries, with 15 000 co-workers. Every year, IKEA Industry produces more than 100 million pieces of furniture for IKEA customers.
Do you want to create the solutions of the future at IKEA Industry? Do you like efficient manufacturing, modern digital solutions, and are you an early adopter of new technologies in real factories across Europe and Asia? Do you also have experience with Manufacturing Execution System (MES) - then this might be your next step!
In this position you will be the functional expert securing that your solution provides the capabilities needed and is working properly in the units. Being specialist means supporting the configuration of your solution in the units, trains key users and provide incident resolution support.
You will work in close cooperation with our business process development teams, group functions, site representatives and Solution owners to develop, implement and support solutions based on our standard platforms.
You will roll out and be a part of our programme Manufacturing System of the Future at IKEA Industry.
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
Exciting challenge for You who wants to...
Act as a Solution Specialist for MES software solution
Contribute and develop the implementation and roll out of MES solutions in our factories
Being a functional solution expert for users and stakeholders
Configure MES solution together with factory stakeholders
Work in collaboration with solution owners
Life cycle management of the application
Working with user support and incident resolution
Work with new solutions and technologies
Create efficient interfaces and connection between IT and OT, as one Digital Arena
Develop training plans and train users
Be innovative and bring future ideas to our business
Collaborate with process and business functions, IT Architects, super users, application management, software suppliers, service operations, architecture, information security and other relevant function
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for you who is curious about developing and implementing Manufacturing Execution Systems. You are a strong relationship builder, able to create trust as a precondition for successful collaboration in a multicultural environment.
We think you will be motivated by this position if You...
Are down-to-earth with willpower and the ability to create togetherness and enthusiasm around you
Are passionate about continuous development
Have experience from working with MES solutions
Have knowledge and interest in production and industrial digitalization
Academic degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equal working experience
Have working experience from an international and/or manufacturing organization
Have experience from implementation of IT and MES solutions
Knowledge from working with OT is beneficial
Are service minded and meet every person with a positive attitude
Have good communication skills in English, both verbal and written
Shows personal leadership and have the ability to work in a team
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website https://about.ikea.com/en.
Location for this position is flexible, it can either be based out of any IKEA Industry unit, in our 7 countries or IKEA Industry office in Malmö, Sweden
The position requires global travelling.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
Do you feel challenged and inspired by what you have seen in this job ad? If "yes!" we appreciate your application as soon as possible, but no later than 30th of October
For job specific questions please contact Manufacturing Solutions Manager Michael Ober via michael.ober@inter.ikea.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Partner Jamila Harmal via jamila.harmal2@inter.ikea.com
