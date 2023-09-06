Solution Owner Area Logistics and Fulfilment Development, Order
Company Description
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people - our customers,
co-workers and suppliers.
IKEA is on an exciting growth journey becoming more accessible to the many people. We are investing heavily to develop and digitalize IKEA into the future. IKEA Supply Chain Development will support this journey by delivering expertise in business development while safeguarding running business. This way we empower our co-workers, customers and suppliers with the right solutions to optimise the customer experience and contribute to a growing IKEA.
Our Supplying system landscape is grouped into different Development Areas and today the Area Logistics supports more than 15 000 users throughout Supply in the areas of Customs, Delivery & Settlement and Order.
The Order domain drives the process and the connected digital solutions development related to management, monitoring and follow up of replenishment orders and stock.
We also provide solutions for the Market Specific Range, which enable IKEA co-workers to order and handle new product requests. Solutions in our portfolio are Order Management System (OMS), Retail Order Information (ROI), Internal Order System (INOS), Market Specific Online (MSO), Market Specific Range Request (MSRR) and the Market Input Tool (MIT). Our team is also strongly involved in the Order & Finance Platform (OFP) project with the goal to standardise, simplify, automate and modernise Order and Financial management. The project will put in place a new 'Digital Core' for IIG Supply Chain and Wholesale Operations for the years to come.
Job Description
The assignment includes:
Accountable for solution delivery including business development, release management, life cycle management and the operation (run) of the solutions, business continuity and business support.
Responsible to create and maintain a solution roadmap.
Manage budget, follow up & review forecasts and accruals.
Lead / participate in steering groups and solution and supplier governance forums.
Secure established ways of working for the solution(s)
Manage key stakeholder expectations through strong relationships. Interact with process and business functions, super users, application management and software suppliers, Service Operations, Architecture and other relevant functions.
Responsible for solution compliance with rules and standards (e.g., information security), legal/regulatory requirements as well as adherence to relevant delivery process standards.
Secure the business development activities (including requirements, design, development, and test) for the solution. Secure BAT, UAT planning, preparation & execution, test case definition together with key stakeholders.
Lead/participate in decision forum and responsible for the order towards IT suppliers.
In co-operation with the process leaders and relevant business functions, develop and secure relevant learning and communication for the solution(s).
Secure business support for the solution(s) in co-operation with the process and business functions
Qualifications
You are a strong business person with a passion for digital work, with energy to simplify ways of working! We see that you are highly driven by development and constantly being on the way. You dare to think differently, and you have an agile approach and adapt as we go. You are interested in process, digitalization and finding new ways of working and are highly motivated to do this by leading business through people and collaborate and interact with various stakeholders.
More specifically, we wish that you have:
Good knowledge and understanding of the IKEA value chain, the relevant business process, strategies and connections to other processes.
Strong knowledge within the assigned solutions, their roadmap and life cycle management
Good understanding of Information Technology and how to use digital devices and applications to improve the user experience.
Knowledge in requirement management, test methods and tools connected to business acceptance.
Basic knowledge in release management, project management, people side of change management, risk management and ability to estimate cost and complexity.
Strong analytical and planning skills, tactical capability, clarity in communication, strong convincing skills, ability to take the lead around given responsibilities.
We offer you a challenging, exciting role in a team where Togetherness is the key element of your daily work.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. If you have any questions regarding the position, do not hesitate to contact Galina Notz at Galina.Notz@inter.ikea.com
The position is based in Älmhult (Sweden) or Pratteln (Switzerland).
