Solution & Technology Architect - ERP/CRM platforms - Wise IT AB - Datajobb i Malmö
Solution & Technology Architect - ERP/CRM platforms
Wise IT AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2020-03-17
Are you passionate about building, maintaining and implementing a good solution design? As a Solution & Technology Architect at Ingka Centres you will be a part of the Commercial & Digital Domain, with a mission to enable Meeting Places, acting as a commercial engine to drive visitation and brand awareness. Are you the senior Solution Architect that we are looking for?
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Solution & Technology Architect you will translate business needs and ambitions into concrete, robust and appropriate solution architectures (high level design), and transition roadmaps that achieve the business outcome for a fast-growing business. You will proactively steer and support product and platform teams as they design, build and deploy features and solutions. You will lead architecture activities, across product and platform areas, and specialize in Dynamics ERP & CRM. This means that you will manage standards and reference solution architectures and ensuring architecture requirements for life cycle management of products and services, perform design reviews, provide guidance for service improvements and service transition. You ensure that the agreed solution architectures and transition roadmaps guide the scoping of business initiatives and drive implementation of the technology architecture roadmap according to plan. In this role you will be based in Malmö, Sweden, and report to the Technology Architecture Manager.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe that you have experience in solution design in large, complex, integrated ERP & CRM platforms and APIs, utilising modern cloud-based services and tools. You are used to perform in an agile environment with focus on value and performance driven deliverables. You have knowledge in how to engineer and design information technology systems that enable agility, flexibility and reusability to respond to needs. You have experience of enable business change by defining needs and recommending solutions that deliver value and provide frameworks from an architecture perspective for creating/sourcing new services or modifying those that already exist, with re-usability and information security in focus. We also think that you have experience of API-led Architecture and its application in a business context, with understanding of one or more architecture frameworks (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman), together with knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics ERP and CRM platforms, or other large and complex ERP / CRM platforms.
HOW TO APPLY
Ingka Centres works together with Wise IT in this recruitment process. You are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Anders Johansson for questions. Welcome to apply via our web form as soon possible, as applications are processed on an ongoing basis. Please note that you cannot apply by mail.
ABOUT INGKA GROUP AND INGKA CENTRES
The three businesses in Ingka Group are IKEA Retail, which operates 367 IKEA stores that each year receive 800 million visitors, with two billion visits to IKEA.com; Ingka Investments, whose main mission is to protect the financial independence of the group in the long term by investing in strategic businesses outside the pure retail; and us, Ingka Centres, owning 44 shopping centres in China, Europe, and Russia and welcoming 480 million visitors each year.
Ingka Centres provides local communities with Meeting Places that offer many reasons to visit - always anchored by IKEA and together with many inspiring partners. We attract many people, every day by offering places to shop, eat, socialize and experience things together. Today we provide 44 Meeting Places in 14 countries and we have big exciting plans for the future. Read more about us here: https://www.ingkacentres.com/en
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidareanställning
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-17
Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Wise IT AB
Jobbnummer
5153072
