Solution Manager for Amdocs Sweden
Key Relocation Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Key Relocation Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
You will lead and manage the customer (internal/external) during the scoping timeline and activities to achieve effective solution closure and serve as a trusted advisor
You will know your customer - understand pain points, business and IT needs, market trends, competitors, etc.
You will be responsible for validating alignment of Amdocs solution architecture, as designed by the solution architect, with customer business needs
You will ensure with stakeholders (Business, IT, Network, Vendors) that the solution and architecture address business needs and provide real business value
You will manage the Scoping process, budget, and timeline. Follow up on the overall scoping plan, status, and risks.
Customer-facing experience and negotiations skills
Wide knowledge of Amdocs products and best practice solutions
Knowledge of telecom industry and Amdocs business processes (ETOM, ASOM)
Proven experience in defining customer requirements and solutions and project implementation
Experience in large and integrative project delivery and management.
Bachelor's degree in Science/IT/Computers or equivalent Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10
E-post: euptcandidates@amdocs.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Key Relocation Sweden AB
(org.nr 556469-4445) Arbetsplats
Amdocs Sweden Kontakt
Niclas Bäckerlöv niclas.backerlov@keyrelocation.se +46701901932 Jobbnummer
9986104