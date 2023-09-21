Solution Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future? As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you will help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver-friendly solutions, develop top-quality services, and make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods
Roles and Responsibilities
Portfolio Management and Electrical and Electronics Architecture (PM&EEA) is a team based in Gothenburg that is part of the Business, Architecture, Services and Connectivity (BASC) organization which governs and manages the EE Platform for trucks. We are responsible to define, develop and maintain the full-embedded system lifecycle as a platform from the EE roadmap, change management to lean and agile EE portfolio and solution architecture & solution management.
As a Solution Manager you will operationally lead the solution team with Epic owners for the defined vehicle technology program or scope. Your key responsibilities will be to:
Your key responsibilities will be:
• Act as Vehicle Technology, Portfolio and EE Architecture's interface towards vehicle integration programs including other Business Areas/Business Units/partners when applicable
• Manage extensive stakeholder communication inside and outside Vehicle Technology
• Support the portfolio managers with budget and prioritization input
• Plan, lead and coordinate the development across multiple GTT agile streams to secure EE platform consistency and deliveries fulfilling the intent of the solution
• Act as servant leader for the agile Vehicle Technology trains, facilitating and guiding the work towards fulfillment of the solution intent in terms of securing:
o clear scope defined and broken down by Epic owners
o milestones/integration points well communicated and understood
o concept decisions taken with platform consistency/balancing done
o deliveries and releases performed in line with agreed plans, quality and cost targets
o manage top risks and deviations
How to succeed
To be able to succeed in this role, you must have a master's degree in Computer Engineering/Electronics Engineering or an equivalent and at least 10 years of experience in product or project management position. Having proven expertise about Embedded SW development in vehicles as well as a strong experience in agile ways of working are prerequisites for this role. In parallel you also need to have experience from the development of electrical systems in the automotive industry.
Being an excellent communicator along with the ability to encourage people and to set and show a clear direction is an inevitable part of this role. You lead vertically across the organization in order to reach the expected results and need to be able to motivate teams towards challenging targets and manage stakeholders versus their expectations. You always strive to develop further in your role and show strength to manage risks in planning and decision making. You need to be both business and customer oriented.
Since the role will interact in an international environment, being fluent in both spoken and written English is something we require.
The location for the position is in Gothenburg. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
If you have further questions, please contact: Catharina Lindberg (Hiring Manager), email- catharina.lindberg@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8130801