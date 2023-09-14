Solution Expert Erp To Hiab
2023-09-14
Are you interested in joining a dynamic team that is pushing the boundaries of the global industry with cutting-edge products, intelligent services, and groundbreaking digital solutions? Search no more, we are looking for a new colleague in the role as Solution Expert ERP. We are offering you a chance to play a significant role in our never-ending journey to success!
YOU WILL
As our Solution Expert, you will be responsible for supporting the functionality and business operational continuity of our IM solution, primarily at the Hiab Zepro site in Bispgården, Sweden. Working closely with the IM team, you will develop local solutions based on local business requirements and agreed-upon models and frameworks. Additionally, you will provide support for Hiab's global business applications and actively participate in various development projects within the Hiab IM application landscape.
You will play a vital role in the development tasks of various Hiab IM solutions and applications in the production and supply chain solutions domain. This involves collaborating with business solution owners, architects, and professionals from other domains to ensure service functionality is secured across different business lines within Hiab and other areas within Cargotec. Furthermore, you will be responsible for managing and ensuring platform availability and compliance, as well as overseeing service support through network management within Hiab. Other tasks and areas of responsibility:
Supporting, planning, and execution of Hiab's common solutions development projects
Supporting development projects when it comes to IM functionality development, data flows and integrations of solutions
Being a Service owner towards business, responsible for solution availability and functionality of the Zepro solutions
Responsible for supplier & vendor collaboration from Hiab's side. Managing the co-operation together with corporate IM stakeholders
Participating in agreement negotiations and definition of SLAs and OLAs related to services
This position is located at our site Bispgården, and you will report to the Solution Expert Manager.
YOU ARE
You possess a Master's or Bachelor's degree in IT, business, or a related field. Additionally, we expect you to have gained substantial experience in the IT industry. Prior experience in solution and business process development and/or IT service management is necessary for this role. Your proficiency in supporting ERP solutions for manufacturing, along with a solid understanding of Manufacturing & Supply Chain processes in general, would be highly appreciated. Knowledge of Lean methodologies would be advantageous as well. Lastly, we value individuals with strong programming skills in ASP.NET or VB.NET.
We are seeking for someone who is passionate about technology and wants to be a part of a culture that fosters strong collaboration and empowers individuals to make a meaningful impact. You should possess excellent communication skills and be skilled at engaging with colleagues within the company. Additionally, a high aptitude for planning and analysis, as well as a driven personality, are essential for this position. Fluency in English and Swedish, both spoken and written, is required, and strong presentation skills will be highly valued.
WHAT WE OFFER
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
Discover the opportunity of a lifetime and explore your career options. With our collaboration with Nexer Recruit, we invite you to reach out directly to recruitment consultants Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
/ +46 723 612 844 or Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
/ +46 730 821 230 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT HIAB
Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. www.hiab.com
Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-13
