Solution Engineer, Charging & digital solution
2023-07-18
Solution Engineer, Charging & infrastructure services & digital solutions
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaboration teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Volvo Group Digital & IT you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
As a Solution Engineer you will interface with customers and identifying their needs, interacting with other team-members to provide the right IT solutions that supports the business requirements using various technologies, products and platforms, while balancing various aspects of the delivery, from end to end. Additionally, you will research advanced technology regarding best practices in the field and seeking to find cost-effective solutions.
In this position you'll be working in a digital initiative within Volvo Energy, Volvo Group's newest business area dedicated to accelerating the Group's electrification and sustainability journey. You'll be driving the work of detailing the backlog and Kanban structure for charging & infrastructure services & digital solutions, working in a team together with business stakeholders, product managers and product owners to capture, document, break down and detail business requirements into epics, features and user stories. You will identify and propose solutions to meet requirements and be instrumental in driving and participate in planning of program increments and DevOps teams sprint planning.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensations and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
a strong employee culture rooted in almost a century of history, with a climate of support and respect for the individual, and an open diverse environment where we can be our true selves
an attractive and healthy office environment, and possibilities to work remotely as a voluntary complement
the opportunities to develop, build a career and work globally or cross-functionally, shaping your own journey within Volvo Group and your leader is there to support you
We also believe you have:
Design thinking as an approach to the requirement gathering process
End to end service mindset
Security by Design mindset
Basic knowledge of Cloud service providers and models
Resilience
Required for this position is
Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, or the equivalent
Fluent English
