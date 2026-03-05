Solution Consultant (Advetising) to leading search engine company
MultiMind Holding AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Solution Consultant for a leading search engine company in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible until 9th March 2027.
As a solutions Consultant, you act as a partner to internal/external users or partners and/or a consultant to internal teams as you continuously develop your understanding of translating commercial business models/needs into solutions across the user/partner/client life cycle.
You work with IC-level internal/external users/partners/clients internally and externally. You deliver excellent user or partner care to achieve project goals. You support your team in troubleshooting solutions, repeatable solution development, pre and/or post-sales consulting, and solution scoping and development.
You are developing your knowledge of product deployment, systems integration, and our technologies and processes.
Responsibilities include:
Support defining long-term solution strategies in collaboration with cross-functional teams and influence the direction and priority of technical product features and/or the solution with some guidance.
Support assessment and identification of gaps and issues in current products based on user feedback or metrics analysis, and quantify the impact of solving/the consequences of leaving issues unsolved with some guidance. Support communication of product gaps and issues to internal teams (e.g., Product Management, Business Development, Engineering) with some guidance. Support solving gaps and issues by contributing that can take the form of developing, validating, and documenting new features/solutions with some guidance.
Help identify trends of solution issues across users/partners/clients and collaborate with internal teams (e.g., engineering) to mitigate risks in the future with minimal guidance. Contribute to developing initiatives and practices to improve solution delivery, develop new delivery workflows, and drive solution innovation with minimal guidance.
Support collaboration with manager-level stakeholders to troubleshoot the optimal solutions and enhance offerings with some guidance. Support coaching internal and external teams on new solutions/systems, user/partner/client ecosystem, and industry landscape, with some guidance. Address escalations to and from stakeholders with some guidance.
Help execute solutions, with regular support from peers/community, based on user/partner/client business objectives and technical requirements that have been previously defined, developed, and approved.
Own project documents, take notes, meet deadlines, communicate obstacles early, manage time, and follow work plans.
Help to build and maintain strategic relationships with key stakeholders in user/partner/client/internal organizations to deliver or manage quality solutions and services with some guidance. Contribute to advising on best practices to optimize internal stakeholder/client use of technology to support their business processes with some guidance. Help enhance relationships and seek out new opportunities through consultation and engagement with some guidance.
Technical Skills: Knowledge of the Google Ads stack, specifically regarding measurement and GA4.
Language Skills: Swedish and English. (Swedish is a priority, but other Nordic languages are also acceptable).
Preferred Requirements
Industry Background: Experience from a consulting agency or media agency.
Ecosystem Experience: Experience from any organization working within the measurement space and the digital ad ecosystem.
Minimum role qualification requires proficiency in:
Consultative skills
Operations management
Situational leadership
Customer conversations
Industry knowledge
Technical acumen
Project management
Domain specific knowledge
Stakeholder management
Opportunity and pipeline management
Systems Thinking (Knowledge)
Problem-solving Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Holding AB
(org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Kungsbron 2 Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Neha Redkar +46708152562 Jobbnummer
9779737