Solution Business Analyst - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
Volvo Business Services AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
We are committed to be a driving force in the transition to efficient, fossil-free, and safe means of transport. Great progress is achieved by connecting great people, because together, we shape the world we want to live in.
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we believe that connectivity is the key to making a difference. With vast amounts of data, we are pushing boundaries for what connectivity can do in a transforming industry.
The position
As Solution Business Analyst, you will be part of a Business Area team, working closely with some of our Business Partners, Business Portfolio Leads and Solution Architects in dialog with brand representatives regarding their current and future plans and needs.
You will have a holistic view of the Volvo Group Business Area and its delivery, while considering the entire customer journey to achieve value for both business and users. You create and maintain high quality relationships with stakeholders and facilitate efficient collaboration by acting as a bridge to our development teams.
You will gather, analyze, and document business and customer needs in order to propose the most optimal and valuable solution packaging for the specific Business Area. Together with our partners, customers and colleagues you will create the solution strategy and roadmap.
Although you will spend a good portion of your time with the Business Area team, you will belong to a team together with other Solution Business Analysts, where each are working on different brands and different solutions. We help each other, such as presenting findings and problems to the group so we can support and learn together. As the expert in your area, you will act as mentor and coach others in your area.
What we can offer you
We understand that you also have a life outside of work. A healthy work life balance is very important to us, which is why we want to make it easier for you to find that balance by offering flexible work arrangements and a solid benefits package.
Being based in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like AI, electro mobility and digitalization with plenty of lunch restaurants. When the weather allows, we grab some ice cream down by the river or sip lattes from one of the nearby cafes.
Here you get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides a great opportunity for individual growth and career development. You will work in close collaboration with our customers, delivering cutting edge solutions and services.
Your profile
You are a person who thrives when work is a bit challenging and requires problem solving with an agile mindset. You should have the ability to work under demanding and changing conditions with the ability to build relationships and bridge Business and Tech but keep the big picture perspective since our environment constantly evolves in unexpected ways.
You are structured, innovative and have a strong customer focus in combination with a business-oriented attitude. You enjoy teamwork; contribute with team spirit and likes taking on responsibility and inspire and motivate stakeholders, individuals, and teams.
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you also have:
A university degree in engineering, computer science or similar
Several years of experience as Business Analyst in an international environment
Experience from developing applications, as analyst, tester or developer is a merit
Great communication and presentation skills
Fluent in English - both written and spoken
Valid work-permit for Sweden, if not EU-citizen
Want to know more? Contact us!
Please contact Linda Helamb, Manager Business and Service design, +46 739 02 11 86
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8042659