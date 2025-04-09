Solution Architect To Traton For Production & Logistics It
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Job Responsibilities
You will:
work within Scania for a joint TRATON project as an overall Solution Architect for Production & Logistics IT
work in an international environment with some travel
take responsibility to recommend suitable IT solutions for the right lifespan as an interface towards the product development process
understand the current architecture of our existing landscape and contribute to the reference architecture development
support our product teams in their journey towards the reference architecture
You will also
play a key role in facilitating the reuse of ideas, applications, components, and proven patterns within stakeholders but also across the enterprise by collaborating with other architects
work cross-functionally with other roles and departments to drive the overall architecture forward together with the rest of the architect community and the product teams within the department
Who You Are
You have...
several years of experience as working as an Solution architect
good knowledge of production and logistics processes
an agile mindset and experience working close to and with development teams and business teams
ability to switch between overview and details based on the context
worked in a strategic role in architecting technical solutions in a complex IT landscape with many different technical environments
More about you
You also have:
experience in cloud implementation and data-driven transformation (integration technologies and streaming)
modelling experience and can develop different views at different levels (TOGAF, ArchiMate)
good communication and presentation skills in English
This Is Us
In the next few years, we see exciting transformational projects to enable business transformation and increase speed and flexibility within TRATON.
We play a key role in providing the right IT solutions and transforming the IT landscape to catalyse Scania's and TRATON's journey towards electrification and business expansion. We are looking for a new awesome colleague to our team of IT professionals.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-25. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Group Manager Richard Fahlström, richard.fahlstrom@scania.com
We look forward to your application! #LI-JI1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9276088