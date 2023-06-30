Solution Architect to the Anti-Financial Crime Unit (AFC)
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2023-06-30
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to be part of an exciting opportunity to shape the future of Swedbank 's AML/KYC processes as part of Pega client lifecycle management team?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be responsible in driving architectural solutions in scope of development
• Set efficient and compliant designs to meet requirements
• Ensure that solutions are compliant with information security and personal data protection as an integrated part of Swedbank IT-environment
• Identify and evolve the architecture in order to achieve less complexity, increased efficiency and reduced risk
• Be a sparring partner for your architect colleagues and other members in the unit, e.g. developers, business analyst and testers
• Create, improve and implement solution architecture aligned with target architecture and architecture principles for initiatives and EPICs on different levels
• Work with design, modelling and visualization of different layers of architecture
What is needed in this role:
• Background as a Solutions Architect setting up end to end IT solutions
• Have both technical and interpersonal skills to design, describe, and manage solution by evaluating the existing environment and examine the different elements of business, information, and technology can be applied to solve the specific obstacle
• Ability to understand and describe holistic transformation needs & suggest prioritisations
• High integrity and ability to uphold excellent standards in regulatory demands
• Strong ability of handling several large and various tasks simultaneously
• Be a great team player who actively contributes to our common goals and have a solution-oriented mindset
• Bachelor or master's degree in Engineering or equivalent
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be a part of a team that is delivering value in an exciting and important digital AML transformation journey. Our team is filled with experience, professionalism, and passion. Working here is about creating value for our customers, our colleagues, and society." Sahar Zandian, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 13.07.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm /Hybrid
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Sahar Zandian, +46 (0) 730 511 758
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström +46 8 585 946 52
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Sahar Zandian sahar.zandian@swedbank.se 46 (0) 730 511 758 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7930217