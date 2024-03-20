Solution Architect to SEB Kort
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fuelled by collaboration. From COBOL to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Are you ready to take on a new challenge?
SEB Kort is on a journey transforming the business based on new competition and shifted customer demands. SEB Kort's technical environment consists of both app, front-end and mainframe.
We are now looking for Solution Architect to the area Core Products where we handle consumer and commercial cards, consumer loans and account products. Core Products is responsible to manage SEB Kort's core products and to future proof our core platforms.
About the role
You will work as a Solution Architect on both strategic and operational level to ensure solutions that meet both functional requirements and the various architectural quality requirements such as maintainability and possibility to leveraging on current solutions.
You will, through different initiatives, work with architecture during analysis, outlining and designing solutions and together with the development teams assure that the implementation is in accordance with the target architecture and principles.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
• have worked as a Solution architect for at least 5 years.
• have at least 5 years' experience of solution developing in mainframe/zOS. In addition, we would like to see that you have experience and good knowledge in Cobol, DB2/SQL, JCL and IDz.
• have worked as Tech Lead and are used to drive, lead and innovate technical development aligned with Target Architecture and business vision. You are used to support your team members by delivering knowledge and guidance in the technical vision.
• are a curious team player with deep interest in how technology can be used to solve different business challenges.
• are comfortable driving change in a virtual organization in accordance with agile methodologies.
• live in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo or Helsingfors where SEB Kort has sites. SEB has a hybrid work policy; employees with eligible jobs and tasks will have the opportunity to work remotely up to 2 days per week.
• are fluent in English and preferable also in one Scandinavian language.
What we offer
We offer many benefits to our employees, and while each person's career journey is unique, the following elements form the foundation of our offering:
• Friendly and welcoming culture
• Nordic business with sites in all four countries
• Innovative company with ambition to be in forefront of technology
• Empowering environment
• Agile and modern ways of working
• Long-term stability
• Extensive training and learning opportunities
• Access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits
Ready to take the next step on your career journey?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
Please submit your CV and application in English describing yourself and how you can contribute. You are welcome to apply today, but no later than 4th of april 2024. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact Sebastian Vesterlund at sebastian.vesterlund@seb.se
Learn more about working at SEB www.sebgroup.com/career
