Solution Architect To Scania
2023-04-19
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
You will be part of the Development Tools & Techniques team, part of IT infrastructure delivery. We support the development cycle with tools such as Jira, Gitlab, and Jfrog Artifactory as a Centre of Excellence and platform owners. Our goal is to enhance the developer experience at Scania.
We are now looking for a highly motivated Solution Architect who wants to contribute to the development and strengthen our team!
YOU WILL
As a Solution Architect, you will be part of our group consisting of a portfolio manager, business developer, security lead, product owners, and platform engineers organized into agile scrum teams.
Some of your responsibilities are:
• Lead technical Proof of Concepts (PoCs) for evaluating new integrations, tools, and plugins and proposing solution designs for the development team to implement.
• Work with highly strategic initiatives and design solutions to enable our business in China while evaluating security and regulatory aspects.
• Serve as a technical expert on GitLab, Atlassian Jira, and JFrog Artifactory, providing support and guidance to other team members as needed.
• Work closely with stakeholders to understand their requirements and translate them into proposed technical solutions that align with our strategic goals and technology stack.
• Develop detailed solution designs and technical documentation for our platform engineering team to implement and integrate the proposed solutions into our existing product platforms.
• Collaborate with other Solution Architects, Developers, and Product Owners to ensure seamless integration and alignment of tools and processes across teams.
• Stay up to date with the latest industry trends and technologies in development tools and methodologies, and proactively identify opportunities for innovation and optimization.
• Provide guidance, mentorship, and support to the development team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing.
YOU ARE
As a person, we believe you have deep analytical problem-solving skills, self-driven, and decision-making skills. In addition, being a socially good team player who ensures making things happen with a CAN-DO attitude and has a genuine interest in IT with a strong WILL to deliver results with quality.
IN ORDER TO SUCCEED IN THE ROLE, WE ALSO SEE THAT YOU HAVE:
• A couple of years of experience in a similar position working with designing and developing solutions on AWS or other cloud platforms.
• Demonstrated hands-on experience in complex system integration, with good exposure to authentication and authorization technologies, such as SAML, OAuth, OIDC, and LDAP.
• Solid experience in architecting solutions and the ability to create technical road maps and architectural diagrams.
• Experience in Infrastructure as code IaC (Ansible, Terraform. CDK, Cloud Formation).
• Excellent communication skills in English in both speaking and writing with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
• Academic degree in IT, computer science, engineering, or similar is highly appreciated.
We see it as big merit if you have one or more of the following:
Knowledge of containerization technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes, and/or experience with ''setting up, installation and maintenance'' of GitLab, Atlassian Jira, or JFrog Artifactory platforms. Experience with other development tools and platforms, such as Jenkins or Confluence. Software development or IT infrastructure background from an enterprise level with some programming skills.
WE OFFER
To succeed in our mission, we embrace diversity and equal opportunity in a serious way. Our group is committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. The work environment is international, and your colleagues and stakeholders are representing different nationalities and companies. In this exciting and dynamic surrounding, you can influence the future IT landscape within the TRATON organization.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important assets, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include PERMANENT EMPLOYMENT from day 1 (no probation period!!), mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension, health insurance, and flexible working hours which support work-life balance.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Nada Elnimr at Nada.elnimr@nexergroup.com
, or call +47 703 01 56 80 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
SCANIA AS AN EMPLOYER
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Scania offers vehicle financing, insurance, and rental services to enable our customers to focus on their core business. Scania is also a leading provider of industrial and marine engines. In 2021, we delivered 85,930 trucks, 4,436 buses as well as 11,786 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 146 billion, of which about 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 54,000 people. Research and development are concentrated in Sweden, with branches in Brazil and India. Production takes place in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, with regional production centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON SE. Ersättning
