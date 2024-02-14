Solution Architect to Ewellix, Gothenburg
Ewellix is a global innovator and manufacturer of linear motion and actuation solutions used in assembly automation, medical applications and mobile machinery. Ewellix has 16 sales units and six factories. External net sales are approximately 250 EUR million and we employ around 1 250 people. Ewellix is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and is owned by the Schaeffler Group.
What you will do
You will act as the technical system & integration expert to provide recommendations and design proposals for development design, system architecture and system interfaces. You are responsible for identifying and incorporating both technical and functional requirements of new demands. As part of the system lifecycle management, you will act as the owner of the Business Applications architecture documentation, solution & technical roadmaps as well as ensuring the ongoing architectural governance of the ERP- and related system environments.
Ewellix is operating in a system environment with growing integration complexity, where you will take the lead in managing the system integration portfolio, consisting of both internal system-to-system communication or EDI transactions with external parties. This requires among other things, implementation and maintenance of interface standards formats and coordination with external parties and providers. Ewellix is a global company and some travel over multiple continents is expected. The Solution Architect ensures that the technical infrastructure used to operate our Business Applications by external sourcing partners/cloud providers is fully aligned with functional requirements and that the organization's demands for availability and performance are met.
The IT department is located at the head office, about 8 minutes from Gothenburg Central Station. As the Solution Architect, you will have one of the key positions in the Business Applications team and report to Group Director IT, Linda Andersson.
Who you are
You have a master's or bachelor's degree in computer science (or equivalent) and experience from a similar role or as a software developer, ready to take on your next challenge. We believe you have in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience from configuring and designing ERP solutions (primarily Infor M3) and other related systems such BI, CRM, EDI/System integration and eCommerce is a must. Understanding and knowledge of applicable methodologies e.g. ITIL, PM3, Togaf, Lean is required. Our organization communicates in English, but other language skills, especially Swedish, is a strong plus.
As a person, you have strong communications skills and high-level analytical capabilities and are eager to combine that with detail-oriented problem analysis whilst driving innovative and pragmatic solutions to complex problems. You recognize yourself in being solution-oriented and motivated to drive the job forward according to plan. You strive to simplify and standardize work procedures to increase the organization's competence and become the technical system matter expert for the business systems environment. With a positive mind and lots of energy, you value working together with colleagues and achieve challenging goals in a changing environment.
We look forward to your application
This recruitment process is managed by Jerrie. Welcome to apply for the position by submitting your CV and profile. We use ongoing selection. Last application day is 13th of Mars. For questions, please contact Jonna Berglöv, jonna.berglov@jerrie.se
