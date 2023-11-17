Solution Architect, Supply Chain Development
2023-11-17
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little different with us. Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
We are now looking for a Solution Architect to Customs team within Execution, Supply Chain Development.
Customs is a dynamic area with high business impact. IKEA must be compliant with legal restrictions and regulations to enable goods to flow smoothly across borders keeping our customers all around the world happy. Customs domain is undertaking a major transformation journey by implementation standardized business processes and solution globally. The transformation journey will take several years to complete. Customs team within Execution plays an important role for making this happen together with their business stakeholders. Customs team are experts in digital solutions enabling customs business process needs. Are you experienced in developing, reviewing, and approving high and low-level design of IT solutions? Do you want to work in an area which requires you to both secure high data quality, to be flexible and adapt to changes with short notice?
The assignment will include:
Responsibility for detailing IT functional and non-functional requirements for given business requirements in the business solution delivery process, incl. support with clarifying business requirements if needed.
Secure that IT solutions fulfil the agreed functional and non-functional business requirements.
Secure, develop and review high-level design. Approve low-level design of the implementation of a business transformation with an IT component to support running business, provide guidance towards service improvements and service transition.
Govern that the design of the solutions conforms to the solution architecture and is efficient, meet business requirements and based on a holistic architecture.
Responsibility for securing the architecture vision and goals of the Customs area in the solution architecture and system development process.
In a close dialog with stakeholders create and shape business and IT-related ideas into current state, future state, and transition states to guide the detailed design and delivery of business solutions.
In close collaboration with IT architects lead solution activities within the domain, establish solution/infrastructure design in accordance with the architecture and provide technology advice.
Qualifications
IKEA is rapidly moving into a digital future and we need you to support IKEA on this journey. We need someone who is curious, structured, challenging, and fearless. You have a software development background and are thinking of going into the area of solution architecture.
Do you have what we are looking for?
You are interested in business and like to see how IT can enable people to achieve business results. You feel comfortable to explain technical information to people in a simple and easy-to understand way.
You can interact with strong stakeholders confidently - understand them and their needs as well as making them understand you.
You have excellent analytical skills. You can see the big picture as well as the details and to structure information and derive conclusions and consequences out of them. For you, quality is important.
Are experienced in using models, methods and tools within analysis and design and have solid knowledge of general IT frames e.g., standards, infrastructure and platforms, frameworks, development concepts and processes. If you know or even work with IKEA IT landscape, it will be a bonus.
Can work in an environment where the pre-conditions may change from one day to another and where we sometimes need to deliver these changes with short notice to avoid risk of breaking laws and regulations.
You have strong social and communication skills and are enthusiastic, driven, and structured.
You are fluent in both spoken and written English and have the desire to work in a simple, effective, and understandable way.
We have a mix of home-built solutions and bought solutions from providers such as SAP, Descartes & Oracle. Our ambition is to transform into global standard platforms.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English. This position is based in Älmhult and will require some travelling.
Please note that we will interview continuously if we find the right candidate!
For more information about the position, please contact Development Manager for Customs, Martin Sjöbäck at Martin.Sjöbäck@inter.ikea.com
or + 46 721-937350. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Ellinor Asschier at Ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com
We look forward to receiving your application!
