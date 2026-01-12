Solution Architect Physical Security Systems
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Västerås
, Oxelösund
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will support the establishment of a new physical security system as part of a smart building initiative tied to a new office project. The assignment involves designing an integrated security solution for a highly regulated environment, where security standards, compliance and stakeholder alignment are central.
Job DescriptionDesign the end-to-end solution architecture for a physical security system in a smart building context.
Define integration principles and target architecture across access control, video surveillance (CCTV), intrusion detection and perimeter protection.
Ensure the solution aligns with relevant security standards, regulatory frameworks and best practices for financial institutions and critical infrastructure environments.
Collaborate with security specialists, engineers, stakeholders and end-users to translate requirements into an implementable design.
Drive risk assessment and compliance activities as part of the NPA process for new solutions.
Support procurement activities including vendor evaluation and management, contract negotiation and process optimization.
Requirements4-8 years of relevant experience.
Proven experience as a solution architect within security-focused or smart building/real estate technology contexts.
Extensive knowledge of physical security integration and smart buildings.
Strong understanding of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection and perimeter protection systems.
Knowledge of security standards, regulatory frameworks and best practices within financial institutions and critical infrastructure.
Experience with NPA processes, including risk assessment and compliance for new solutions.
Proven expertise in procurement, including vendor management, contract negotiation and process optimization.
Strong communication skills with the ability to explain complex solutions to diverse audiences.
Nice to haveSwedish language skills.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7030647-1785288". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9680040