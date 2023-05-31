Solution Architect (Interfaces/CareAware)/Systems Analyst 2-IT
Oracle Svenska AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oracle Svenska AB i Göteborg
, Lund
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As a Solution Architect on the Support Organization, you will work in a team environment to provide functional and technical expertise to our clients. As you work with Oracle Cerner technologies, you will prioritize and plan issue resolutions both independently and in a collaborative and fast-paced team environment.
You will use your troubleshooting skills to preform investigations of front-end applications by gathering information, using troubleshooting tools, shadowing end users, and testing workflows internally and externally. Our Solution Architects are also responsible for creating and maintaining documentation and knowledge transfer materials across the lifecycle of an investigation. Your goal is incident resolution and application maintenance to deliver value outcomes for both Oracle and our clients.
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in IT, HealthCare or related field, or equivalent relevant work experience at least 6 years
Experience working with Cerner Millennium Open Engine, Open Link, CareAware products and related components, at least 5 years
Software implementation work experience, at least 3 years
Health care information technology work, at least 3 years
Customer service experience, at least 1 year
Fluent in English
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience working with 2 or more Cerner Millennium products
Experience working in Application Managed Services or SolutionWorks business units
Fluent in Swedish
Expectations:
Willing to participate in on-call rotation as needed
Willing to work 100% from the client site or assigned work location
Willing to travel up to 20% as needed
Willing to work additional or irregular hours as needed and allowed by local regulations
Willing to take people management responsibilities
Work in accordance with corporate and organizational security policies and procedures, understand personal role in safeguarding corporate and client assets, and take appropriate action to prevent and report any compromises of security within scope of position
Perform other responsibilities as assigned
Mentor and develop new associates/employees Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oracle Svenska AB
(org.nr 556254-6746)
Lilla Bommen 5 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Oracle Svenska AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7841796