Solution Architect Engineer
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2024-02-12
Solution Architect Power Systems Nordic Baltic Zone
We are now looking for a Solution Architect to join us on our journey to drive our further growth within an exciting business area in the Nordics and Baltics. As Solution Architect within the Power Systems Division, you will grow our market shares in electrical infrastructure by targeting complete power train architecture prescription to End-users and value chain players. You'll be working with exciting projects within MMM (Mining, Minerals & Metal) and Hydrogen.
The position can be based in one of our offices in Sweden such as Stockholm or Sundsvall.
Schneider Electric's Power Systems Business Unit is a dynamic and innovative team dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions for energy management and automation. With a focus on reliability, efficiency, and sustainability, we provide a wide range of products and services for power distribution, control, and protection. Join our team and be part of shaping the future of energy management and automation!
What we are looking for
You are passionate about influencing customer technical solutions and driving market growth in the Nordics. You know the energy management systems business and are interested in disrupting the market with modern technology. You are passionate about electrification & sustainability. You have a digital mindset and can navigate in an international company a role that crosses the Nordic and Baltic countries.
About you
To be successful in the role, we see that you have:
* Suitable educational degree (i.e., technical degree)
* Experience in LV & MV electrical distribution architectures and electrical distribution project architectures (electro-intensive, mining segments)
* Effective communication skills in English with excellent verbal, written and presentation skills
* Knowledge of Swedish electrical standards and regulation is a plus
What you will do
* Promote unique technical proposals for low and medium voltage complete systems to influence customers and consultants
* Lead qualification activities for offer and reference architectures targeting end-users, consultants, regulators, and direct customers with support from Power Systems and Power Products marketing and technical teams
* Build strong relationships with customers' technical teams to recommend the best low and medium voltage solutions and shape their requests for quotations
* Get involved in early stages of business development and opportunity identification to provide technical input and influence specifications
* Assist segment leaders and account managers in analyzing opportunities and qualifying them against Schneider Electric's offerings
* Review requests for quotations, providing the sales team with a clear technical overview of Power System competitive advantages and proposed technical differences
