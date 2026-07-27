Solution Architect Detect & Respond Platforms
Sandvik Aktiebolag / Arkitektjobb / Stockholm Visa alla arkitektjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Sandviken
, Halmstad
, Malmö
, Svedala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to step into a role where your work truly matters? At Cybersecurity within Sandvik Group IT, your expertise directly shapes how we protect a global organization. We're looking for a Solution Architect who wants to elevate our cybersecurity capabilities and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
You become a key enabler of Sandvik's Global Security Operations – a central part of our cybersecurity service and the backbone of how we detect, respond and defend at scale.
Your new team
Join our Detect & Respond Platforms team that is all about collaboration, transparency, and knowledge sharing – joining forces to tackle challenges and strengthen Sandvik's security posture. As part of the team, you'll help enable Global Security Operations by delivering expertise, support, and maintenance for critical security tools, with a strong focus on Microsoft E5 security solutions and Azure technologies.
About the job
As a senior Solution Architect for Detect & Respond Platforms, you translate business requirements into secure IT solutions that meet our high security standards. Your ability to interpret business challenges, recommend best practices and design robust solutions makes you a key technical leader in our cybersecurity organization.
You work independently while collaborating closely with your team and architects across the Cybersecurity domain. You provide technical guidance, ensure alignment with business strategy, and support others when challenges are complex. You take initiative, push boundaries and bring a proactive mindset that drives security innovation and inspires those around you.
Job responsibilities
Lead solution design and ensure continuous improvement in your area
Solve complex problems with an innovative and broad perspective
Influence and mentor others in policies, practices, and procedures
Lead technology development for Detect & Respond platform products
Research emerging technologies and recommend architectural enhancements
Develop long-term technology roadmaps aligned with product area direction
Location & flexibility
This position is flexible within Sweden, with a hybrid setup. The team is primarily based in Stockholm, with occasional collaboration and presence in Sandviken.
Your profile
You have a proven background as a hands-on solution architect in Azure, preferably from global organizations. You also have a strong grasp of security best practices including threat detection, incident response, and vulnerability assessment. Navigating complex security landscapes comes naturally, and you have a collaborative mindset with excellent communication skills in English; Swedish is a plus.
Your background includes:
Deep knowledge of SIEM, preferably Microsoft Sentinel
Expertise in one or several programs such as: Microsoft E5, Sentinel, XDR, Defender for Endpoint, Rapid7 or Defender for Cloud
Familiarity with Infrastructure in Code
Solid knowledge of Azure infrastructure and network fundamentals.
Confident in scripting and automation using PowerShell, Python or similar
Excellent communication skills in English; Swedish is a plus
What would make you stand out from other applicants is a strong understanding of AI engineering in Security Operations, hands‐on experience with external attack surface management, or proven knowledge shown through Azure security certifications.
Our culture
Our role is clear – through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Therese Rutqvist, recruitment specialist, therese.rutqvist@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts – Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)70 242 33 90
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Hiring Manager: Petra Englund
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance and will be away on summer vacation. Therefore, it can be difficult to reach us, and the recruitment process might take longer than usual.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 12, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0093411.
We aim for an open and fair recruitment process and use different tools to ensure objective assessment. Later in the process, you may be invited to complete a personality and logic test.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Kungsbron 1 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sandvik AB - World Trade Center Stockholm Jobbnummer
10012554