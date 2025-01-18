Solution Architect Design Collaboration
2025-01-18
As a Solution Architect within our Nordics services organization, your primary responsibility will be the design and architecting of technical solutions for clients based on customer analysis of the current ways of working.
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides businesses and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform leverages the Company's world-leading 3D software applications to transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. With its online architecture, the 3DEXPERIENCE environment helps businesses to test and evaluate - anywhere in the development lifecycle of a product or service - the eventual experience they will deliver to their customers. In short, 3DEXPERIENCE powers the next-generation capabilities that drive today's Experience Economy.
Role Description & Responsibilities
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand client requirements, assess technical feasibility, and design scalable and reliable solutions using earlier experience and understanding of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as well as the customer requirements.
You should maximize solution value, set project direction, and ensure functional alignment within teams.
You will lead the solution definition phase, design end-to-end solution architectures, and re-engineer current customer processes to favor Out-of-the-Box (OOTB) adoption.
Contribute to the Value Engagement framework, assess customer opportunities, and ensure alignment with project scope.
Communicate effectively with both clients and internal stakeholders, covering technically advanced matters and user-oriented approaches
Qualifications
Proven experience as a Solution Architect, Industry Process Consultant, or similar role with consulting experience in PLM projects
Experience in mechanical design field and product development as a designer, team lead, project manager or similar roles. Strong expertise in designing and architecting technical solutions
Global knowledge of 3DEXPERIENCE Software - specifically in the CATIA (CAD) domain with a fundamental understanding of the PLM landscape
Strong at active collaboration, complex information processing, effective communication, negotiation, organization & prioritization, and time management
Good knowledge of industry standards & business processes
Proficient in English and Swedish language
Able to travel within Sweden and abroad.
What's in it for you
An international and diverse working environment in a collaborative team
Flexible working hours with hybrid working model, a good work-life balance and comprehensive benefits package
Extensive skills and career development programs to build your journey with us
Interested? Click on "Apply" to upload your application documents.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dassault Systemes AB
(org.nr 556444-9014) Jobbnummer
9111086