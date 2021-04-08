Solution Architect (479469) - Ericsson AB - Arkitektjobb i Stockholm
Solution Architect (479469)
Ericsson AB / Arkitektjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08

Visa alla arkitektjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm

Our Excellent Opportunity!

We are now looking for a Solution Architect, who will be responsible for analyzing, designing and delivering 5G services for the customers. In this role, you will also be accountable for providing profitable business for Ericsson by translating customer needs, and technology opportunities into detailed technical offering, solutions and proposals.

You will

Scope, define and design solution offerings; driving end-to-end technical solutions
Analyze customer technology, define business requirements and participate in risk analysis
Work with core team on list of potential activities and solutions
Develop technical presentations and proposals, and perform customer presentations
Support deployment of solution
Provide feedback to R&D
Participate in knowledge transfer, documentation and information sharing
Stay abreast of on new technology/technical areas and share information about solution to enable customer competence build


To be successful in the role you must have

Education: University Degree
Minimum years of experience: 15 years
Domain experience: area of expertise - Radio Access Networks
Experience from technical job roles is required, 2 years experience on 5G projects
A Solution Architect candidate is assessed according to the following tracks:
Radio Access Networks, E2E, Network Optimization/Network Design, 5G RAN.



Last day to apply: 2021-04-18

Point of Contact

Recruiter - Vivek Mishra vivek.m.mishra@ericsson.com



Ericsson provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetics.

Ericsson complies with applicable country, state and all local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location across the world in which the company has facilities. In addition, Ericsson supports the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights and the United Nations Global Compact.

This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, training and development.
Ericsson expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetic information.

Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Stockholm || Consulting&SysInt; IT; ProdMgt; R&D; SalesStratMkt&ComMgt; ServEng; SharedServ; Stud&YP; Supply&Log
Req ID: 479469

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Adress
Ericsson AB
Kistagången 6
16440 Kista

Jobbnummer
5677697

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Ericsson AB:

 
Populära jobb
Enhetschef till Arriva i Helsingbor ...
Barnsekreterare till familjevården, ...
Undersköterska till vår jourverksam ...
NTI Kronhus söker lärare i matemati ...
Anbudschef till Euromaint
Vårdbiträde - Bli en del av oss!
Ekonomiassistent till växande VentP ...
Fastighetskonsult plats- & fastighe ...
Jobba hemifrån
Vikarierande maskinförare till Norr ...
Data analyst
Kundservicemedarbetare till Allente ...
KBT-psykolog med intresse för Betee ...
Tandsköterska inom Pedodonti till M ...
Avonova Hälsa söker företagssköters ...
Populära nyckelord
Linux
Writer
Utsättare
Lokalvårdare
Cashflow
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
A.M Teleborg AB
Klara10 Interim AB
Utopia R&D Tech AB
Adept Sverige AB
Optalux Ögonklinik Östermalm AB
NTI Gymnasiet Macro AB
Sergel Kredittjänster AB
Therese Malk AB
Qlick Mobil Sverige AB
Sjuksyrra SWE AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se