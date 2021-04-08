Solution Architect (479469) - Ericsson AB - Arkitektjobb i Stockholm
Solution Architect (479469)
Ericsson AB / Arkitektjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Our Excellent Opportunity!
We are now looking for a Solution Architect, who will be responsible for analyzing, designing and delivering 5G services for the customers. In this role, you will also be accountable for providing profitable business for Ericsson by translating customer needs, and technology opportunities into detailed technical offering, solutions and proposals.
You will
Scope, define and design solution offerings; driving end-to-end technical solutions
Analyze customer technology, define business requirements and participate in risk analysis
Work with core team on list of potential activities and solutions
Develop technical presentations and proposals, and perform customer presentations
Support deployment of solution
Provide feedback to R&D
Participate in knowledge transfer, documentation and information sharing
Stay abreast of on new technology/technical areas and share information about solution to enable customer competence build
To be successful in the role you must have
Education: University Degree
Minimum years of experience: 15 years
Domain experience: area of expertise - Radio Access Networks
Experience from technical job roles is required, 2 years experience on 5G projects
A Solution Architect candidate is assessed according to the following tracks:
Radio Access Networks, E2E, Network Optimization/Network Design, 5G RAN.
Last day to apply: 2021-04-18
Point of Contact
Recruiter - Vivek Mishra vivek.m.mishra@ericsson.com
Ericsson provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetics.
Ericsson complies with applicable country, state and all local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location across the world in which the company has facilities. In addition, Ericsson supports the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights and the United Nations Global Compact.
This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, training and development.
Ericsson expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetic information.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Stockholm || Consulting&SysInt; IT; ProdMgt; R&D; SalesStratMkt&ComMgt; ServEng; SharedServ; Stud&YP; Supply&Log
Req ID: 479469
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Kistagången 6
16440 Kista
Jobbnummer
5677697
