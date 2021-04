Solution Architect (479469) - Ericsson AB - Arkitektjobb i Stockholm

Ericsson AB / Arkitektjobb / Stockholm2021-04-08Our Excellent Opportunity!We are now looking for a Solution Architect, who will be responsible for analyzing, designing and delivering 5G services for the customers. In this role, you will also be accountable for providing profitable business for Ericsson by translating customer needs, and technology opportunities into detailed technical offering, solutions and proposals.You willScope, define and design solution offerings; driving end-to-end technical solutionsAnalyze customer technology, define business requirements and participate in risk analysisWork with core team on list of potential activities and solutionsDevelop technical presentations and proposals, and perform customer presentationsSupport deployment of solutionProvide feedback to R&DParticipate in knowledge transfer, documentation and information sharingStay abreast of on new technology/technical areas and share information about solution to enable customer competence buildTo be successful in the role you must haveEducation: University DegreeMinimum years of experience: 15 yearsDomain experience: area of expertise - Radio Access NetworksExperience from technical job roles is required, 2 years experience on 5G projectsA Solution Architect candidate is assessed according to the following tracks:Radio Access Networks, E2E, Network Optimization/Network Design, 5G RAN.Last day to apply: 2021-04-18Point of ContactRecruiter - Vivek Mishra vivek.m.mishra@ericsson.com Ericsson provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetics.Ericsson complies with applicable country, state and all local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location across the world in which the company has facilities. In addition, Ericsson supports the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights and the United Nations Global Compact.This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, training and development.Ericsson expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetic information.Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Stockholm || Consulting&SysInt; IT; ProdMgt; R&D; SalesStratMkt&ComMgt; ServEng; SharedServ; Stud&YP; Supply&LogReq ID: 4794692021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-18Ericsson ABKistagången 616440 Kista5677697