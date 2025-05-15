Solution Architect
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Skicka ansökan
Assignment: Solution Architect - Network & Infrastructure
Overview
An experienced Solution Architect is sought to take a leading role within a global network environment undergoing significant transformation. The position is part of a technical service area focused on maintaining and evolving enterprise networking for cloud-based application delivery. The ongoing shift includes moving toward infrastructure-as-code and enhancing automation and service reliability to support users and operations worldwide.
The role requires collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including external vendors and internal teams, to ensure strategic alignment, operational efficiency, and innovation in network architecture. The goal is to enable a robust and adaptable digital foundation through smart, scalable, and secure networking solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the design and implementation of modern network solutions supporting new business functions
Contribute to the transition from traditional network setups to a code-driven, service-layered model
Ensure adherence to architectural principles and roadmap alignment
Produce and maintain technical documentation, including service design packages, guidelines, and procedures
Work closely with various stakeholders to ensure business needs are translated into technical deliverables
Participate in the development of domain strategies and contribute to setting and meeting strategic goals (OKRs)
Seek cost-effective, automated solutions based on technological trends and evolving business demands
Provide hands-on engineering guidance and ensure application of best practices in networking
Stay up to date on industry advancements and recommend improvements accordingly
Use strong analytical and creative thinking skills to visualize future scenarios and develop concrete plans
Proactively identify risks, opportunities, and bottlenecks-and act on them early
Influence others by clearly articulating the bigger picture and aligning people around ideas
Profile & Qualifications
The ideal candidate is a collaborative and adaptable team player with solid experience in complex IT and networking environments on a global scale. Familiarity with agile methods is valued, and a proactive, non-hierarchical mindset is essential for success in the role.
Required Experience & Skills
Expertise in network architecture and infrastructure design
Ability to produce both high- and low-level technical designs
Experience planning and managing lifecycle for global WAN networks
Proficiency in routing, switching, WAN optimization, MP-BGP, Ethernet QoS, DMVPN, VPLS, etc.
Ability to translate business needs into technical infrastructure designs
Understanding of end-to-end product development lifecycles
Knowledge of cloud networking and connectivity in multi-cloud environments
Network security knowledge (e.g., firewalls, proxies, VPNs, load balancing, reverse proxies, IPS)
Familiarity with SD-WAN and SD-LAN solutions
Experience with "network as code" principles and tools
Scripting and automation skills using Python, Ansible, Git
Hands-on experience with APIs and system integrations
Familiarity with Cisco and Aruba enterprise environments
Additional Expertise (Highly Preferred)
802.1x Network Access Control
Internet routing using BGP
Cisco ISE and enterprise WiFi
Aruba ClearPass and Aruba Central
PCI/DSS compliance
Infoblox IP Address Management (IPAM)
Application Details
Please apply through the designated portal with the following:
Updated CV
Completed answers to any assignment-specific questions
Your hourly rate (including overheads)
Availability date
Motivation for why you're suited for the role, referencing past assignments, roles, education, and personal strengths
Note:
Only candidates located in Sweden will be considered. Applications via email will not be accepted. Please apply directly through the portal.
Important:
The first two days of engagement are considered non-billable.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. We recommend submitting your application promptly, as assignments may close before the deadline.
Key Competencies
Required:
Routing, switching, WAN optimization
Network design
Experience working in global organizations (preferably retail)
Scripting: Python, Ansible, Git
Nice to have:
Cisco technologies
Fluent English at expert level
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyokhon Saidmakhmudov Yahyosaid299@gmail.com 0739077467 Jobbnummer
9342252