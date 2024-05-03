Solution Architect
2024-05-03
We have an opportunity with one of our client for the position of IT Solution Architect in Södertälje.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
• Experience as an IT Architect or Solutions Architect with a focus on applications portfolio transformation.
• Knowledge of Mainland China's regulatory environment and technology landscape is preferred.
• Leadership experience with strong problem solving skills.
• Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams.
• Proficiency in architectural design and documentation tools.
• Relevant certifications (e.g., TOGAF, AWS Certified Solutions Architect) would be a plus.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 13-05-2024
Application Deadline: 13-05-2024
Expected Start Date: 20-05-2024
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-13
E-post: info@progalaxy.se
