Our Product Management Department are now recruiting a Solution Architect to be part of our exceptional Labs team!About the Job
The Solution Architect design and implement business solutions in collaboration with stakeholders, providing technical leadership to ensure the solution's alignment with organizational needs and development best practices. The role involves analyzing business requirements and using our low-code development platform Novacura Flow to create functional and technical solutions. The role also require ensuring compatibility with existing systems, maintaining thorough documentation, and participating in project planning and risk management. Staying current with low-code development trends is essential for identifying opportunities for innovation within the organization. These areas will be your focus:
Design and develop application architecture, ensuring alignment with organizational standards, best practices, and the overall technology strategy.
Actively monitor, maintain, and enhance the CI/CD pipeline, incorporating new technologies, practices, and tools to streamline the application development, testing, and deployment process.
About You
The Solution Architect needs a strong technical aptitude and ability to design and implement innovative and efficient solutions that meet business requirements. This role demands an analytical approach, problem-solving skills, and the capacity for critical thinking. Effective collaboration with diverse stakeholders in a team setting necessitates excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Additional requirements for this position include:
BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or similar field.
Significant experience with the software development life cycle using agile methodologies.
Proven experience as a Solution Architect or similar role, preferably in an application development team working with low-code development platforms.
Strong understanding of low-code development concepts, methodologies, and best practices.
Experience in project planning, estimation, and risk management.
Familiarity with quality assurance processes, performance standards, and industry best practices, inside of application development teams.
Proficient in business English.
Experience with Infor M3 is considered advantageous but not mandatory.
What We OfferWe strongly believe in working with individuals who love what they do. When you get the opportunity to do what you do best, the result will be something out of the ordinary.
We offer you a global development role in an innovative and fast-growing company at the forefront of technology, and we provide you with the opportunity to deliver real value to the customers. We offer competitive benefits and compensation based on competence and performance.
Our brand-new office in the heart of Gothenburg offers a breathtaking panoramic view, Friday breakfasts, and highly skilled Novacurians to hang out with.
How to ApplyIf you believe we're a good match, don't hesitate to apply today! Our selection process is ongoing, so seize this opportunity. For inquiries regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to Ellen Jingrot, Global Talent Acquisition Specialist, at ellen.jingrot@novacura.com
. For questions regarding the position, please contact Paul Phillips, VP Product Management, at paul.phillips@novacura.com
.
About NovacuraAt Novacura, we are passionate about delivering solutions that enable our customers to work smarter and faster in their businesses. We work with a variety of business systems and offer our unique product - Novacura Flow, a low-code development platform that extends ERP systems, among other applications. We are a global organization with close collaboration among our offices in different countries, and we have high ambitions for continued development and growth in all our markets. Ersättning
