Solution Architect
Cubes Tech Limited filial in Sweden / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cubes Tech Limited filial in Sweden i Stockholm
ABOUT THE JOB
• As a Salesforce Solution Architect, you will be a key member of our visionary team, responsible for designing and implementing cutting-edge Salesforce solutions that drive innovation and business growth.
Your role will encompass collaborating with cross-functional teams, understanding client needs, and translating them into scalable and strategic Salesforce architectures.
You will have the opportunity to work on diverse projects across industries and geographies, shaping the digital landscape and enabling organizations to excel.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Collaborate with clients to understand their business processes, challenges, and objectives, and translate them into effective Salesforce solutions.
Design end-to-end Salesforce architectures, considering scalability, performance, integration, and security aspects.
Lead solution design discussions, workshops, and discovery sessions to gather requirements and align stakeholders.
Create comprehensive technical documentation, including solution designs, data models, and integration specifications.
Leverage your deep understanding of Salesforce products and features to architect innovative and efficient solutions.
Provide guidance to development teams, ensuring the implementation aligns with the architectural vision and best practices. Identify opportunities for process improvements, automation, and enhancements within Salesforce implementations.
Stay up-to-date with the latest Salesforce releases, features, and industry trends to provide thought leadership and innovative insights.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION
Minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience in Salesforce solution design and architecture. Proven track record of successfully delivering complex and scalable Salesforce implementations across various industries.
Salesforce certifications such as Certified Application Architect, System Architect, or other relevant certifications.
Strong understanding of Salesforce platform capabilities, limitations, and best practices. Proficiency in designing integrations between Salesforce and other enterprise systems.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively engage with clients and internal teams.
Experience in leading and mentoring technical teams, driving technical excellence and innovation. Ability to balance strategic thinking with a hands-on approach, actively engaging in the design and development process.
Innovative mindset with the ability to envision and architect solutions that drive business value. Fluent proficiency in English, an additional advantage would be Swedish(not mandatory)
We are seeking qualified candidates to join our team for a full-time position in Sweden.
No. of Requirement:1
Requirement Start Date: 1st December
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Language Preference: Swedish is an advantage but not mandatory
Work Model: Hybrid (2-3 days at work in Stockholm) Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
heltid/tillsvidare (Full time possition) Ersättning
75 000 till 90 000 sek i månaden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-09
E-post: anders@cubestech.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cubes Tech Limited filial in Sweden
(org.nr 516412-5485)
116 47 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Giri Menta giri.menta@cubestech.net 00000000000 Jobbnummer
8292161