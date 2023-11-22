Solution Architect
Ncc AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ncc AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to shape the future of construction through digital transformation? As a Solution Architect at NCC you'll get the opportunity to work in an environment influenced by sustainability, digitalization and innovation.
We are building for the future - can you help us enhance our business competitiveness?
Your role and key responsibilities
As Solution Architect your main responsibility is to ensure that solution design meets business requirements, as well as IT operational and non-business requirements. You will work closely with for example NCC business stakeholders, enterprise architects and suppliers where you need the ability both to understand as well as explain what impact a specific solution will have on the business environment.
In short, in this role your communication skills are essential, and it is expected that you are used to manage many stakeholders simultaneously to drive the solution design effectively.
As Solution Architect you will
• Deliver solution architecture, i.e. design documentation covering several viewpoints like process, application, information and infrastructure.
• Act as a key member of project teams and provide leadership in solution design and ensure the expected quality and cross functional alignment.
• Construct solution designs based on the principle of "minimal viable product" whenever possible. This to secure an iterative end-to-end delivery to the business.
• Follow the architecture principles, guidelines and frameworks defined by NCCs IT strategy and enterprise architecture - e.g. Integration, Security and Master data.
• Participate in architecture forums to provide input to the ongoing development and continuous work developing the solution architecture practice.
Your profile
• Strong inter-personal skills and you find it easy to interact with people on different organizational levels. You communicate effectively and are able to explain complex architecture matters with business interests.
• Team player with good co-operation skills. You possess self-leadership and are able to work round obstacles to achieve results.
• Information modelling e.g. as basis for integration work is a must have experience.
• Several years of experience of IT work within solution design and development, preferably in large/complex organizations. You understand architectural problems and define efficient solutions.
• Experience from using design tools in modelling processes, information, application and infrastructure,
preferably Sparx Enterprise Architect.
• Relevant academic degree in IT or equivalent, i.e. other formal qualification within solution/IT-design or business architecture.
• Fluent in English and one of the Scandinavian languages, both verbally and written.
Meritorious experience:
• Working within construction industry.
• Solution architecture in implementation-projects, all the way from design to implemented solution.
• Ways of working based on agile methods.
Additional information
This position can be in any of our major cities in Scandinavia, but you will be working closely with our stakeholders mostly located at our office in Stockholm, Sweden. The position may require some travelling within the Scandinavian countries, although we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In accordance with NCC's safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates. Read more: https://www.ncc.com/work-at-ncc/this-is-ncc/
Contact and application
Please register your application and CV in English. Selection is ongoing, so apply no later than December 30th, 2023. For further information on this position, please contact Helena Ericsson, IT Competence Manager, +46700201485 or Gunilla Glännå, HR Recruitment Specialist, +46790788170.
We look forward to receiving your application!
About NCC Group
The NCC Information & Technology organization is a Nordic organization with 150+ employees working together closely under one common management. Cooperation in- and between units is key for us to deliver value to NCCs business areas, and therefore we have adapted a team-based setup with focus on collaboration, people and efficient delivery and development.
About NCC
NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include operations property development, building and infrastructure project contracting and asphalt and stone materials production. In 2022, NCC had sales of about SEK 54 bn and 12 500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq, Stockholm. Ersättning
Heltid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NCC AB
(org.nr 556034-5174) Arbetsplats
NCC Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ncc AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8281707