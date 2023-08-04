Solution Architect
Seco Tools is a market-leading manufacturer of comprehensive metal cutting solutions for milling, stationary tools, hole making and tooling systems. We develop and supply the technologies, processes and support that our customers depend on to maximize both productivity and profitability.
To our newly started M3 Delivery team we're now looking for a Solution Architect to be a part of the current setup - a role where you work to maintain and support our M3 related tasks. Together with the team you build a new function and are a part of deciding how we work to achieve success. We welcome you to a global team with a friendly atmosphere and helpful colleagues. Are you intrigued to know more? Please keep reading!
About the job
In this role, you ensure translation of business requirements into IT solutions, and you provide technical guidance in the design and implementation of these - always in line with set strategies and business needs.
As an inspiring leader, you get the team excited to thrive in our ever-changing business and technical landscape.
Key responsibilities:
Mapping business requirements into technology solutions through interaction with business, IT solution stakeholders, vendors and industry experts
Ensuring that designed solutions are successfully implemented by supporting the project teams to confirm that systems are successfully evolved and delivered as finalized and maintainable solutions
Reviewing the current technology architecture landscape and seek ways to leverage, improve and/or extend corporate technology investments
Conducting research on new and emerging technologies for practical application to business problems and strategic initiatives
Creating and maintaining guidelines and patterns
You're to be located at one of our sites worldwide:
Stockholm/Fagersta, Sweden
Brno, Czechia
Pune, India
Fanar, Poland
Sorocaba/Sao Paolo, Brazil
Reynoldsville, USA
Shanghai, China
We offer you a hybrid workplace and the opportunity to work from home or from another location a couple of days a week.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a relevant degree and experience from a similar role is a must, preferably from a large organization as well as fluency in verbal and written English. We also believe that you're a driven and thorough team-player who believes that the best result comes from collaboration. At the same time, you really enjoy working independently - digging deep into various data and taking new initiatives to solve problems. Your networking and communicative features let you easily build strong and trusting relationships across our organization.
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and ourand products further.
Application
Send your application no later than August 30, 2023. Read more about us and apply at secotools.com (Job ID: R0057449). We start the selection process after the last application date, and interviews are planned for weeks 36 and 37.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
For further information about this position, please contact:
Elisabeth Broman, recruiting manager, +46 (0)76-126 60 98
Union contacts - Sweden
Monica Andersson, Unionen, +46 (0)223-403 23
Mijana Miskovic, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 984 97 37
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)223-405 76
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Passion for our customers, Family Spirit, Personal commitment. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people.
