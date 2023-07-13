Solution Architect
The role overview:
Acting as a key customer representative and subject matter expert for SAP EWM and business processes, the role will optimize customer warehouse functions by delivering end-end implementations, upgrades and enhancements and offer support for SAP Warehouse Management solutions. The person will be EWM lead and will be part of the central template team in Europe responsible to drive Logistics Execution and Transportation management business process discussion validating EWM & TM system capabilities.
Responsibilities:
To develop a strong understanding of client operations and make well-founded suggestions for improvement through the use of SAP EWM and TM technologies.
Give trusted advice and explain standard SAP configuration within SAP EWM and the impact of changes upon solutions and/or business process.
To provide a level of strategic advice to customers for system design.
Advise customers on relevant best practice processes.
To design, build and implement complex SAP EWM customer solutions.
Lead and facilitate customer workshops and requirement gathering sessions.
Lead the creation and completion of blueprint documentation and target operation model.
Independently put together complex, accurate and suitable functional specifications.
Actively contribute to pre-sales activities including project estimation and defining scope of work, product demonstrations, RFP responses, quotations, SOW, proof of concepts and customer assessments.
Attend relevant company workshops and meetings.
Keep up to date with the latest SAP technology, particularly within the Supply Chain on S4HANA and S4HANA Cloud platform
Required Skills, Experience and Knowledge
Essential:
An excellent functional understanding of SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM).
Experienced in SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) configuration
Ability to conduct business process discussion and facilitate system framework decisions around SAP EWM & TM ( Logistic & Distribution )
Proficient experience in interface development (RFC/ALE/IDoc/Web Services), support configuration, testing and deployment.
Extensive experience in analysis, design, development, testing, implementation, and documentation
Certification in SAP EWM would be a plus
Competencies / Skills:
Possesses good communication skills to coordinate HCL and Client Teams
Team leadership experience with excellent interpersonal skills and people centric approach to understand employee needs as well as to manage employee expectations
Self-motivator and result oriented to complete task as per timelines
Must have good analytical and problem solving skills Så ansöker du
