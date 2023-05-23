Solution Architect
2023-05-23
Do you want to be part of building a modern and challenging IT environment in an international company with great growth potential?
Autocirc's mission, together with our subsidiaries, is to optimize the reuse of car parts and create the conditions for a circular economy and sustainable future. Our circular business model recycles and regenerates large volumes of car parts through a coordinated cycle with a frictionless flow and optimized value creation throughout the value chain.
As we enter an exciting new phase of growth, technology has never been more critical to our success. We're seeking forward thinking professionals to join our dynamic team and help us drive innovation. This is an opportunity to apply your technical skills to real-world challenges and make a significant impact on our journey towards a more sustainable automotive industry.
We are seeking a Solution Architect to join our growing team with the task of creating and implementing an efficient and modern IT system that enables the circular business model. The ideal candidate will have strong experience in cloud technologies, microservices, and event-driven architecture. As a Solution Architect, you will be responsible for designing and implementing end-to-end solutions for our clients, working with a team of developers, data engineers, and IT business analysts to deliver innovative solutions that meet our growing business needs.
The role is located at our head office in Borås where most of the group functions are gathered and you work closely with colleagues in IT as well as the CTO and COO.
Who are you?
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software engineering, or similar in experience and more than ten years of experience in solution architecture, with a focus on cloud-based solutions. Furthermore you have strong experience in solution architecture, including technical and operational requirements, high-level design, and detailed architecture diagrams. You also have previous experience with microservices architecture, complex data landscapes as well as cloud technologies such as AWS, Azure or GCP, including PaaS and SaaS offerings.
The role demands strong collaboration skills and the ability to communicate effectively with both technical and business stakeholders. As we are an international group, good knowledge of both spoken and written English and Swedish is required.
Experience of working with containerization and orchestration tools and data architecture and integration patterns, including data warehousing, ETL, and streaming data is a plus. To succeed in the role, it is an advantage if you have excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify, troubleshoot, and resolve complex technical issues.
You are used to working independently where you identify needs, develop solutions and implement these. Nevertheless, you have a good ability to build good relationships and contribute to a well-functioning team, as well as a willingness to "teach" and share your skills/experience. As a person, you are responsible, persistent and without prestige.
About us
Autocirc is a young organization with a strong willing to move the society to a more circular thinking. We offer you varied and challenging tasks in a modern, eventful and rapidly growing workplace. You will become part of our wonderful team at our group office in central Borås, where we have fantastic premises.
Information and application
The last day for application is 2023-06-18. Selection and interviews take place continuously, which is why we would like to receive your application as soon as possible.
