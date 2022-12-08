Solution Architect
Norla AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norla AB i Stockholm
, Sigtuna
, Västerås
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
About Norla:
Norla is a IT and Management consulting company which thrives for customer satisfaction and offers candidates from IT, Management and Business development. We work in a multicultural environment and our driven by our principle "Mind and Heart". Our ambition lies with our most important asset, our people. We value our relations with employee ensuring their professional growth and success and we work together in a network of major companies to find the best talents to support our client's requirements.
About the job:
Designing, modifying, and testing technical architecture
Provide supervision and guidance to development teams
Continually research the current and emerging technologies and propose changes where needed
Inform various stakeholders about any issues with the current technical solutions being implemented
Assess the business impact that certain technical choices have
Provide updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs and budgets
Qualifications:
Proven work experience as a Solution Architect, at least 3 years
Previous project management experience is advantageous
In-depth understanding of coding languages
Sound knowledge of various operating systems and databases
Efficient communication skills
Strong organizational and leadership skills
Bachelor's degree in information technology or computer science is preferred
Knowledge of Swedish is a plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-07
E-post: cv@norla.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norla AB
(org.nr 556869-7550)
Sveavägen 82 (visa karta
)
113 59 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7243564