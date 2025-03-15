Solution Architect - Logistics and Fulfillment
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Datajobb / Älmhult Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult
2025-03-15
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
Capability Development Area Logistics and Fulfillment
Our team aims to enhance logistics and fulfilment, ensuring a smooth and cost-effective supply chain that complies with regulations in today's omnichannel environment.
We collaborate to streamline processes, delivering digital and non-digital products benefiting IKEA franchisees, supporting expansion in area of supply for an affordable and sustainable customer experience.
Job Description
As Solution Architect within Capability Area Logistics and Fulfillment, you will be part of a digital product team where Agile principles lay as a foundation for how we do our development. We develop our business through processes, data, people and technology. All these aspects need to be considered in an End-to-End context where you protect the integrity of the digital product from an architectural aspect.
You will work with digital products within Customs area but belonging to a Competence Development Hub.
The assignment will include:
Responsible for detailing IT functional and non-functional requirements for given business requirements in the business solution delivery process, incl. support with clarifying business requirements.
Secure that IT solutions fulfil the agreed functional and non-functional business requirements.
Secure, develop and review high-level design. Approve low-level design of the implementation of a business transformation with an IT component to support running business, provide guidance towards service improvements and service transition.
Govern that the design of the solutions conforms to the solution architecture and is efficient, meet business requirements and based on a holistic architecture.
Is responsible for securing the architecture vision and goals of the Customs area in the solution architecture and system development process.
In a close dialog with stakeholders create and shape business and IT-related ideas into current state, future state, and transition states to guide the detailed design and delivery of business solutions.
In close collaboration with Enterprise Architects lead solution activities within the capability area, establish solution/infrastructure design in accordance with the architecture and provide technology advice.
Qualifications
IKEA is rapidly moving into a digital future, and we need you to support IKEA on this journey. We need someone who is curious, structured, challenging, and fearless. You have a software development background and are thinking of going into the area of solution architecture.
Do you have what we are looking for?
You are interested in business and like to see how IT can enable people to achieve business results. You feel comfortable to explain technical information to people in a simple and easy-to understand way.
You can interact with strong stakeholders confidently - understand them and their needs as well as making them understand you.
You have excellent analytical skills. You can see the big picture as well as the details and to structure information and derive conclusions and consequences out of them. For you, quality is important.
Are experienced in using models, methods and tools within analysis and design and have solid knowledge of general IT frames e.g., standards, infrastructure and platforms, frameworks, development concepts and processes. If you know or even work with IKEA IT landscape, it will be a bonus.
Can work in an environment where the pre-conditions may change from one day to another and where we sometimes need to deliver these changes with short notice to avoid risk of breaking laws and regulations.
You have strong social and communication skills and are enthusiastic, driven, and structured.
You are fluent in both spoken and written English and have the desire to work in a simple, effective, and understandable way
We have a mix of home-built solutions and bought solutions from providers such as SAP, Descartes & Oracle. Our ambition is to transform into global standard platforms.
Additional information
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is based in Älmhult, Sweden and it will require some travelling.
We regret that we are unable to handle applications made by e-mail. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, but no later than 28 Mar. 2025.
For more information about the position, please contact the Hiring Manager Competence Hub Development Manager, Martin Sjöbäck at Martin.Sjöbäck@inter.ikea.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson1@inter.ikea.com
.
We look forward to receiving your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9224451