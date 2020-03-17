Solution Architect - Integration & Data Platforms - Wise IT AB - Datajobb i Malmö
Solution Architect - Integration & Data Platforms
Wise IT AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2020-03-17
Are you passionate about building, maintaining and implementing a good solution design? As a Solution Architect at Ingka Centres you will translate business needs and ambitions into solution architectures. Are you the senior Solution Architect that we are looking for?
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Solution Architect you will translate business needs and ambitions into concrete, robust and appropriate high-level design solution architectures, and transition roadmaps that achieve the business outcome for a fast-growing business. You will proactively steer and support product and platform teams as they design, build and deploy features & solutions.
In the role you will lead architecture activities, across product and platform areas, and ensure the platforms and solution assembly of products adhere to agreed technology architecture standards, principles and overall roadmap. You will create & refine architecture designs and patterns; and ensure that they account for non-functional requirements such as reliability, scalability and performance. You participate in technology identification and selection plus drive implementation of the technology architecture roadmap according to plan. You create API design principles and provide technical guidance for data information management plus support the engineering teams by providing guidance and expertise. This role will be based in Malmö (Sweden) or Shanghai (China) and report to the Technology Architecture Manager.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe that you have 5+ years of experience within solution design with regards to data & analytics platforms, modern integration, APIs, modern API-led and emergent architecture - all utilizing modern cloud-based services and tools. Also, that you are used to perform in an agile environment with focus on value and performance driven deliverables.
You have knowledge and understanding in how to engineer and design information technology systems that enable agility, flexibility and reusability to respond to needs. You have experience of how to enable business change by defining needs and recommending solutions that deliver value, in a continuous delivery process. You know how to provide frameworks from an architecture perspective for creating/sourcing new services, about API-led Architecture and its application in a business context. You also have experience of platform architectures and understand challenges in platform development. You understand one or more architecture frameworks (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman) as well as integration platforms; API design and management together with integration principles and patterns. You have worked with data platforms, information management and analytics. You are familiar with practices and solutions in relation to data onboarding, data storage and data processing.
HOW TO APPLY
Ingka Centres works together with Wise IT in this recruitment process. You are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Anders Johansson for questions. Welcome to apply via our web form as soon possible, as applications are processed on an ongoing basis. Please note that you cannot apply by mail.
ABOUT INGKA GROUP AND INGKA CENTRES
The three businesses in Ingka Group are IKEA Retail, which operates 367 IKEA stores that each year receive 800 million visitors, with two billion visits to IKEA.com; Ingka Investments, whose main mission is to protect the financial independence of the group in the long term by investing in strategic businesses outside the pure retail; and us, Ingka Centres, owning 44 shopping centres in China, Europe, and Russia and welcoming 480 million visitors each year.
Ingka Centres provides local communities with Meeting Places that offer many reasons to visit - always anchored by IKEA and together with many inspiring partners. We attract many people, every day by offering places to shop, eat, socialize and experience things together. Today we provide 44 Meeting Places in 14 countries and we have big exciting plans for the future. Read more about us here: https://www.ingkacentres.com/en
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidareanställning
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-17
Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön
Företag
Wise IT AB
Jobbnummer
5153073
