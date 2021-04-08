Solution Architect - Data Distribution & Integration - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Datajobb i Helsingborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB

Ikea Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg2021-04-08Inter IKEA Group have started the digital transformation. This is a journey which require that a new technology foundation is established. We have started the work to set up the technical services needed to support an IT landscape that will be developed and operated in a hybrid cloud model. The technical services we deliver, will enable the IT landscape to transform and take leverage on cloud computing services. We will contribute to IKEA strategic direction by making it possible for any service 'XaaS' to be translated into an affordable, accessible and sustainable product.The Data Distribution & Integration team is responsible for all data exchange both inside the IKEA franchisor IT landscape and to franchisees IT landscapes, enabling a structured exchange of data across the whole IKEA value chain.We are looking for the people that take individual responsibility to make sure that we deliver together as a team. Great colleagues, believing in a great IKEA vision with curiosity, drive, and technical competence with a desire to make a difference, please join us. We take a leading approach, transforming complexity for the few into simplicity for the many. IKEA culture and values will guide us on the way, today and tomorrow,Responsible for solution architecture for integrations inside and across different IT landscapes including several of the below points depending on the work area:Understand the architecture roadmap for the Data Distribution & Integration area, and its' part of the overall roadmap for IKEA, by being an active member of the architecture community at Inter IKEA.Work closely with high-level design input from our IT Architects.Develop the solution design for your own area in close collaboration with your fellow solution architects and development team members.Support projects and initiatives in defining data to be exchangedOrganise data/information that will be exchanged in and between different IT landscapes including managing the data catalogue and defining data objectsHands-on support to your colleagues in the DevOps team to overcome development issues in an agile development environment.Please send us your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you would be a good fit for this role. The last day to send your application is April 25th.If you have any questions about the role, please contact the hiring managers Jerry Andrén, +46 723618093 and Emma Bosson +46 76 6190076If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please reach out to Recruiter Jakob Bergström at +46 70-147 48 90.Varaktighet, arbetstidRegular Regular2021-04-08Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08IKEA of Sweden AB5679353