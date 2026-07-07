Solution Architect - Application Operations
Sandvik Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Sandviken Visa alla datajobb i Sandviken
2026-07-07
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik Aktiebolag i Sandviken
, Stockholm
, Svedala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy shaping how enterprise applications are operated, secured, and scaled across complex environments? This is your chance to take ownership of architecture and governance that keeps business-critical services running reliably and efficiently.
Why Sandvik?
At Sandvik, you're part of a global, technology-driven organization where your work directly supports business performance and long-term sustainability.
Work with modern cloud and hybrid environments across a large enterprise landscape
Collaborate with experienced teams across infrastructure, security, and business
Take ownership of architecture that drives stability, scalability, and value
About the job
Here at Sandvik Group IT, you lead the architecture and governance of Application Operations services across the enterprise landscape. You ensure applications are onboard, operated, monitored, and lifecycle-managed in a standardized, scalable, and secure way across both cloud and on-prem environments. Working closely with Product Owners, infrastructure teams, and business stakeholders, you align operational services with strategic objectives while reducing complexity and enabling long-term sustainability.
Job responsibilities
Define and govern Application Operations architecture, standards, and best practices
Design and own the product architecture, ensuring reliable and sustainable service delivery
Ensure applications are secure, scalable, and aligned with enterprise architecture principles
Establish frameworks for onboarding, operations, and lifecycle management
Provide technical leadership across complex issues, upgrades, migrations, and modernization initiatives
Drive standardization, continuous improvement, and reduce operational complexity and technical debt
Location and flexibility
This position is based in Sandviken or World Trade Center in Stockholm, with a hybrid working setup.
Your profile
You bring a strong background in solution architecture or similar roles within application operations, infrastructure, or cloud services. With a solid technical foundation and an analytical approach, you turn business needs into practical, scalable solutions that support long-term value.
Your background includes:
Experience in solution architecture, technical architecture, or senior engineering roles
Strong knowledge of Azure and hybrid cloud environments
Experience with MS SQL Server and database management
Understanding of ITIL processes such as incident, change, and problem management
Ability to translate business requirements into architectural decisions
Relevant university degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent practical experience
Strong communication and collaboration skills make it natural to work across teams and stakeholders. You take ownership, stay detail-oriented, and approach challenges with a problem-solving mindset. With a strategic perspective, you balance technical decisions with business needs and long-term sustainability while contributing to a positive and high-performing team environment.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Muna Muse Kurasch, hiring manager, muna.muse_kurasch@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts – Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)70 242 33 90
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
How to apply
Send your application no later than July 21, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0094441.
We aim for an open and fair recruitment process and use different tools to ensure an objective assessment. Later in the process, you may be invited to complete a personality and logic test.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storgatan 2 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Sandvik AB - Sandviken Jobbnummer
9995564