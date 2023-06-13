Solar & Battery Storage Technician
2023-06-13
Publiceringsdatum2023-06-13
Do you want to work to make Power for Good?
We're the world's largest independent renewable energy company. We're guided by a simple yet
powerful vision: to create a future where everyone has access to affordable, zero carbon energy.
We know that achieving our goals would be impossible without our people. Because we're solving
some of the world's toughest problems, we need the very best people to help us. They're our most
important asset so that's why we continually invest in them.
RES is a family with a diverse workforce, and we are dedicated to the personal professional growth of
our people, no matter what stage of their career they're at. We can promise you a rewarding work
which makes an impact, the chance to learn from inspiring colleagues from across a growing, global
network and opportunities to grow personally and professionally. For team members who embody our
values of Passion, Accountability, Collaboration and Excellence, the opportunities for growth are huge.
RES is an organisation with a long tradition in renewable energy and operates throughout the country.
We are excited to be building a brand new Operation & Maintenance Team in the Nordics. This Solar
& Battery Storage Technician position will be based in Lund but work all around Skåne and the
surrounding area.Arbetsuppgifter
Main work tasks:
• undertake planned inspections and maintenance according to legal, technical, manufacturer
and contractual requirements.
• be operating and maintaining MW-scale power plants, with DC and HV electrical
competencies.
• perform reactive maintenance, fault diagnosis and resolution promptly.
• undertake AC and DC system testing, troubleshooting and fault-finding.
• troubleshoot and repair on sensors and communication equipment including RS485, Ethernet
and fibre optic networks.
• configure computer-based devices and components, including firmware updates.
• induct and manage sub-contractors, ensure their safe working, and undertake quality checks
on their work.
We pride ourselves on our in-house training programme and this will be provided for the person in this
role as well. Technicians who demonstrate an attitude and aptitude for career progression will be
encouraged to broaden their experience to advanced levels such as an industry recognised HV
Authorised Person (AP) or Senior Authorised Person (SAP)
Tjänsten erbjuder
The position offers
• Protean work day-to-day life with freedom with responsibility in an industry that is growing
rapidly
• Competitive salary depending on experience
• Bonus scheme
• Role specific training
• Company car
• Health care allowance
• Wellbeing benefits
• Parental leave benefitsProfil
Profile
We are looking for a qualified electrician with at least 5 years of experience and who are used to work
independently. An ECY certificate is a must, as well as a full Swedish/EU driver's license. The person
we hire is expected to have a good knowledge of power electronics, grid services and adhere to RES
safe systems of work procedures with a great focus on health, safety, quality, and environment
[HSQE]. Safety is always one of our top priorities, hence one of the most important tasks will be to
follow and manage health and safety standards across the plants.
It is important that all RES representatives, maintain a professional level of communication in contact
with customers, clients, and colleagues. The person in this role will have a lot of contact with
international clients, suppliers, and colleagues, you are expected to be able to communicate fluently
both verbally and in writing in both Swedish and English and have a good attitude towards both
customers and colleagues.
This is a permanent role with standard working hours, but some flexibility expected.
Diversity & Inclusion
At RES we celebrate difference as we know it makes our company a great place to work. Encouraging
applicants with different backgrounds, ideas and points of view, we create teams who work together to
solve complex problems and design practical solutions for our clients. Our multiple perspectives come
from many sources including the diverse ethnicity, culture, gender, nationality, age, sex, sexual
orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, marital status, parental status, education, social
Diversity & Inclusion
