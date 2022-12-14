Software Tester to Epiroc, Örebro
Experis AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2022-12-14
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Lindesberg
, Arboga
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about software testing, automation, and agile ways of working? Do you want to help ensure high quality for our fleet of Material Handling products? As a Software Tester here at Epiroc, we can offer you just that! You will be a part of an organization that values competence and gives you the opportunity to grow!
Want to know more? Watch this video about Digital transformation of mining.
Join our team
We are part of a department that is responsible for developing software for all our products related to the application Material Handling. We are working in an environment of several committed agile development teams, where the teams have deep knowledge within the area of automation, machine control and battery electric machines.
We strongly believe that testing is an important part of software development and that it will support us in our goal to work smarter, faster and deliver high quality functionality at a high rate.
Innovation, commitment, and collaboration is our mindset. You will be working together with committed colleagues to develop software solutions for machines that are safe and sustainable for our customers and the environment, such as autonomous and battery electric machines.
Your mission
As a Software Tester in the Material Handling Application department, your mission will be to safeguard that we provide a first-class software for our Material Handling products. You will be part of an agile team that works together to deliver high quality software. You will write and update test specifications and automated test scripts, as well as perform manual tests in our simulated environment or on our test labs. Together with the team and other testers in the department you will continuously work with test improvements and strive for higher quality.
Your profile
We see that you have a couple years of experience within test and test automation. You have a passion for test in an agile IT environment and you believe that test is an activity for everyone in the team rather than for one role. We think you are skilled in test design, different test methods and test strategies. Most important is that you are interested in learning new things and are a self-driven team player with a focus on collaboration.
You hold a Bachelor or Master of Science in Software Engineering, or similar. You also have some experience from embedded software testing. Experience from test automation in Python or similar is meritorious. Since we are a global company, we would like you to be able to speak and write in English.
* Embedded Software Testing
* Test automation
* Python
* C/C++
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a department of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, Epiroc collaborates with Experis IT, with extensive experience in recruiting specialists and managers within IT. For questions about the position, please contact recruitment consultant Jenny Flygare, jenny.flygare@se.experis.com
, 070-2557143 or Luka Jovovic, luka.jovovic@se.experis.com
072-2058887. We review applications continuously.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-01-31. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1bfe50d1-01ee-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Epiroc AB Jobbnummer
7259409