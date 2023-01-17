Software tester to an IT and Technology company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Our customer is a technology consulting company with specialists in technology and IT. They have their office in Liljeholmen and their biggest customers operate in the automotive and telecom industry. What pervades our customer is that they love to work with development, together with exciting customers in many different industries.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a consulting company with specialists in product and system development and they work in the entire chain from management and planning to implementation and quality assurance. Our customer is at the forefront when it comes to technology, so you will really enjoy it here if you yourself are curious about new technologies.
You are offered
• An opportunity to develop yourself and learn from senior colleagues
• A warm atmosphere at the workplace where you always help each other and have fun together, both at and after work
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more aboutour offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
The team have responsibility for SW for environmental perception and localisation for autonomous driving. They are developing their own simulation methods and they now want to add dedicated test/simulation-capacity to the team.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have at least 2 years of experience with software testing/simulation environment for software/SIL/Performance metrics
• Have a bachelor or masters in robotics, computer science, autonomous systems or a related field
• Have experience in agile development methodologies, like CI/CD, SCRUM and other modern development methods
• Have an interest and experience in software development
• Are fluent in English
It's a merit if you
• Have experience in HIL, Python, test automation, Perforce
As a person you are
• Problem solver
• Self reliant
• Teamplayer
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Extent of work: Fulltime
• Location: 2-3 days in Södertälje, other days Liljeholmen or remote
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from our client that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15087662". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7350458