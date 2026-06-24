Software Tester SIL/HIL
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a technically advanced automotive environment where embedded electrical systems are verified from an integration perspective at complete vehicle level. The role focuses on testing new and existing functionality, understanding how systems interact, and making sure quality and safety are maintained throughout the development process. You will work across the full test lifecycle and contribute to improving test methods and test environments for both current and future functionality. This is an interesting opportunity if you enjoy hands-on testing close to real vehicle behavior and want to make a clear impact on product quality.
Job DescriptionYou will perform complete vehicle tests and verify electrical systems from an integration perspective.
You will execute integration tests for both new and existing functionality.
You will take part in the full test cycle, including test planning, test leadership, test execution, and fault analysis.
You will verify functionality and quality through SIL/HIL testing activities.
You will contribute to the continuous improvement of test methods and test environments.
You will support the work of ensuring that embedded electrical systems are safe and meet high quality standards.
RequirementsEngineering background in Mechanical Engineering, Embedded Systems, Computer Science, or a related field.
Experience in verification and/or validation.
Experience with Python.
Experience performing testing activities and fault analysis.
ISTQB certification.
Driver's license.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience with SIL/HIL testing.
Experience with complete vehicle integration testing.
Experience working with electrical systems from an integration perspective.
Truck driver's license.
Good knowledge of Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7964068-2068505". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9976868