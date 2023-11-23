Software Tester Engineer
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We seek a Mobile App Remote Functions Software Tester to join an international company in Gothenburg.
This is a consultant position starting January 8th and last until December 31st 2024.
The mobile app revolutionised the industry, and every day, it makes life less complicated for hundreds of thousands of people by giving them remote access to their car from the comfort of their couch. With the app, you can start, heat, and prepare the car for your trip by sending your destination to the car from your phone, tablet or watch.
You will thrive as part of a cross-functional agile team and develop a mobile app and supporting systems for the entire feature to work. So, join in the forefront of technology and create the next thing that magazines and sites like Engadget and the Verge write about.
Main responsibilities:
Design, develop and maintain tests for On Call applications for phones, tablets and watches.
Engage with the rest of the team and actively pull tasks from the backlog
Write and maintain automated tests.
Vehicle Testing and Analysis
Coaching the team in test activities
Keep an open mind and show interest in all parts of the solution.
Follow technical trends and raise innovative new features.
Required qualifications:
BSc degree in a computer-related field or equivalent work experience as an embedded software tester
Experience in test automation
CI/CD experience
Excellent English, both verbal and written
Meritorious:
Embedded development experience
Mobile app development experience
Experience in agile tools such as Jira, Git and Jenkins
Good knowledge of BLE technology
Personal qualities:
Passion for new technologies, software testing and creating great user experiences
Willing to take up the task that is most important for the team to progress
A positive and easy-going mindset
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Göteborg Jobbnummer
8284332