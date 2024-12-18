Software Tester
2024-12-18
Job Description
We are seeking a skilled Software Tester to join our team in Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
Manual Testing: Conduct manual tests to ensure all specifications and quality standards are met.
Simulation and Vehicle Testing: Perform testing on car simulation rigs and physical test vehicles, ensuring accuracy and consistency.
Certification Support: Provide testing and validation support for the certification process, including documenting test results and adhering to standards.
Collaboration: Work closely with internal software development teams, including developers and other testers, to report issues, suggest improvements, and meet certification requirements.
Defect Tracking: Log defects identified during testing and track them to resolution by collaborating with development teams.
Documentation: Record and document all testing activities, results, and identified issues in a clear and concise manner, maintaining detailed records for certification purposes.
Ideal Candidate Profile
We are looking for a detail-oriented professional who can clearly document testing results and effectively communicate issues to the team. A high level of accuracy and attention to detail is essential to ensure all aspects of the product are thoroughly tested and certified.
Requirements
Experience with Linux.
Previous experience with manual testing, preferably in an automotive or hardware-related environment.
Meritorious (Preferred Skills)
Experience with automotive simulation tools or test rigs.
Ability to quickly adapt to new testing tools and techniques. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Click to Hire AB
(org.nr 559328-6031)
