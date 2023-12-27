Software Tester
Izadata Tech Consultancy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-12-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Izadata Tech Consultancy AB i Göteborg
IzaDataTech is a dynamic and innovative IT consultancy firm dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients. We are currently seeking a skilled and detail-oriented System Tester to join our team and contribute to the quality assurance processes to one of our client .
Education : Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
Experience: Proven experience as a System Tester or similar role, with a strong understanding of software testing methodologies.
Responsibilities:
Develop and execute comprehensive test plans based on project specifications and requirements.
Familiarity with testing tools, scripting languages, and test automation frameworks.
Excellent communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.
Work closely with developers, business analysts, and other team members to ensure a thorough understanding of project requirements and functionality.
Ability to adapt to fast-paced development environments and quickly learn new technologies.
Software skills :
Test Planning, Test Case Design, Execution and Reporting, Collaboration, Regression Testing, Automation
Tools:
Jenkins, Teamcity, VS code, Jira, CI/CD tools, Postman API Testing, JUnit, Appium
Benefits:
Flexible working hours
Competitive salary
Career development support
Friskvård/Healthcare allowance - 5000 SEK
Laptop of your choice (Mac or Dell)
Company-provided mobile phone
Good pension , Life insurance , sick insurance
IzaDataTech is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes candidates from all backgrounds to apply.
Sounds interesting , we are encouraged to send send your CV along with covering letter through email (jobb@izadatatech.se
) and For any inquiries related to this position please reach to us at +46 (0) -766120996
Visit us - www.izadatatech.se
Contact us at info@izadatatech.se
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-29
email
E-post: jobb@izadatatech.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Izadata Tech Consultancy AB
(org.nr 559432-9681)
Fanjunkaregatan 1 D 1102 (visa karta
)
415 23 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
info Izadatatech jobb@izadatatech.se 0766120996 Jobbnummer
8354591