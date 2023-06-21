Software Tester
2023-06-21
We are looking for a skilled embedded SW tester/test developer with strong experience in System testing and troubleshooting.
Must to have key skills/experience:
• At least 5 years of experience in Embedded SW testing
• Strong knowledge in Embedded Automotive area
• Experience in testing or development of embedded SW systems
• Strong knowledge and experience in Networking protocols
• GIT
• Linux
• Used to work in Scrum teams
• Understanding Business Requirements, Analysis of Impacts, SW development and Unit testing.
• Good communication skills and a personal drive
• Good trouble-shooting, debugging skills
If you think you have the right skills and experience, send in your updated profile stating the reference number via e-mail.
