Software Tester
2023-05-02
Company
Flygprestanda AB has thanks to its leading expertise in the aviation industry during 54 years become one of the leading suppliers of takeoff and landing calculations for airlines worldwide. We are also in the forefront of developing new products and services in the aerospace industry.
We are specialists in software and software related services to the airline's operational departments, where our software services are used by pilots to make takeoff and landing calculations prior to each flight.
Since our customers use our services prior to each flight, they expect both high quality and flexible solutions.
In fresh premises with an attractive location next to "Stortorget" in central Malmo we can offer a stimulating and challenging position as a Software Tester.
Profile
We're looking for a curious fast learner with a logical mind to help us test and quality assure our products at Operations Engineer.
Work description
As a tester at our Operations Engineering department you will compare and verify output figures from our software with the aircraft manuals from which the data originates, so called reversed engineering. You will derive data needed from graphs and tables by the use of interpolation and other mathematical formulas.
The test team
We are a small but dedicated team of testers with a wide area of responsibilities.
A solution and team oriented mindset is of utmost importance in our daily work.
A patient and meticulous personality is also a requirement in the team since we are working with critical data.
Required skills
Works excellent in a stressful environment.
Good team player.
Patient and meticulous who can endure long periods of static tasks.
Knows your way around computers and tablets.
Desired skills
Experience from Software testing
Good mathematical abilities:
Understand equations.
Write your own formulas.
Testing in Windows, iOS and Linux environments.
Support and error searching.
Experience of the commercial aviation industry.
Knows basic programming.
Write new or modify test scripts.
Application
Send your CV and a personal letter to careers@flygp.se
, not later than 1/6-2023. For questions regarding the position, contact: Åke Grundemar at 040-6420026 / 0765-262626.
